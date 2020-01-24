Judge allows girlfriend of R. Kelly to retrieve belongings
CHICAGO — A judge on Thursday agreed to allow a girlfriend of R. Kelly to retrieve her belongings from the singer’s home in Trump Tower in Chicago, where authorities say she assaulted one of Kelly’s other girlfriends earlier this month.
Joycelyn Savage was in court for a hearing concerning the misdemeanor domestic battery count against her, but the hearing was continued until next month because Azriel Clary, the woman she allegedly punched and kicked, was unable to attend.
Judge Megan Goldish agreed with a request by Savage’s attorney to allow Savage to return to the downtown Chicago high-rise for her things after confirming that Clary no longer lives there.
Kelly, 53, faces federal charges in Chicago and New York and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota, and he remains jailed without bond in Chicago.
New voter registration system found in error
CHICAGO — An error in Illinois’ new automatic voter registration system led to a possible 545 non-U.S. citizens being registered to vote, 15 of whom cast ballots, state officials publicly acknowledged this week.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office, which oversees driver’s licenses, said the data of 574 people who self-identified as non-citizens was erroneously forwarded to elections officials to be registered to vote. Election officials confirmed Tuesday that 545 of them were ultimately registered.
“It was a computer error,” White spokesman Dave Druker said Tuesday. “We moved to correct it and contacted people involved.”
State corrections officer pleads not guilty to shootings
PONTIAC — A suspended state corrections officer pleaded not guilty Thursday in the Christmas Day shootings of his wife, adult son and another man in a small eastern Illinois community.
Clifford Brewer, 53, of Cullom, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond. He is accused of shooting his wife, Shirley, 48; his son, Christian, 27; and neighbor Norman Walker, 51. They were all found in Brewer’s home with single gunshot wounds to their heads.
Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak would not say whether a motive for the shootings has been determined, The Pantagraph reported.