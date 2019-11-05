Bond set at $1M for suspect in fatal cemetery shooting
Bond is set at $1 million for a Wisconsin man suspected of killing a woman and injuring two other people in a shooting at a cemetery Thursday.
The 64-year-old suspect from Schofield appeared in court Friday. Police are recommending initial charges of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.The shooting happened Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Police say the suspect is a former cemetery employee.
Police say a 52-year-old Wausau woman was killed. A 60-year-old Wausau man is in critical condition while a 70-year-old Wausau woman is stable. Their names were not released.
Officials say a handgun was recovered at the cemetery. Police say a suspicious fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Schofield before the shooting is connected to the crime.
Berit Beck’s killer takes drug case to Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman nearly three decades ago has taken a related drug case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Dennis Brantner is serving a 10-year prison term for strangling Berit Beck in 1990 in Fond du Lac County. When Brantner was finally arrested for the homicide and taken to jail, deputies say they found he possessed oxycodone, but didn’t have a prescription. He was charged with two counts of possession, one each for the two sizes of pills.
WLUK-TV reports the state Supreme Court will decide if double-jeopardy protections apply to possessing pills of the same substance but of different sizes.
16 charges in meth operation
WAUSAU, Wis. — Authorities say 16 people have been charged in a methamphetamine distribution operation in central Wisconsin.
The charges were announced Friday by U.S. Attorney Scott Blader in the Western District, the FBI, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and local officials.
A federal grand jury indicted 12 of the 16 people last month, including three individuals from St. Paul, Minn. The other federal defendants are mainly from Wausau. Charges include conspiring to distribute meth.Four others, all from Wausau, are facing state charges in Marathon County, including delivery and possession of meth. Officials say the charges result from drug activity from November 2018 to June 2019.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force.