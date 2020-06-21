Data: White inmates released at higher rate during pandemic
CHICAGO — White inmates in Illinois are having their sentences shortened during the coronavirus pandemic at a higher rate than Black inmates, an analysis of public data by a prison reform group shows.
State officials released about 3,400 people early from Illinois prisons between March 1 and June 4, according to a report published Wednesday by the Chicago-based group, Restore Justice.
Less than half (46%) of inmates released early were Black, even though Black inmates make up 54% of the state prison population. Meanwhile, 43% of inmates who were released early were white, even though whites make up about 32% of the prison population, according to the Restore Justice report.
A third of the 1,800 inmates released with 90 days or more left on their sentences were Black, compared to 55% who were white, the group’s analysis found.
The Illinois Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to questions about the racial disparities in prisoners released from state correctional centers between March and June.
So far, 13 inmates at Illinois prisons have died from COVID-19, and another 24 have been hospitalized due to complications from the disease.
Springfield man convicted of 1st-degree murder of Army veteran
SPRINGFIELD — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of an Army veteran who prosecutors say was fatally shot during a dispute over a small amount of drugs.
Larry Broomfield, of Springfield, was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in September by a Sangamon County jury in Louis Tuttle’s January 2015 killing. Prosecutors had sought 35 to 38 years, while the defense requested 20 years.
Broomfield was 16 when Tuttle, a former Lanphier High School football player who served in the U.S. Army, was slain. Broomfield was tried as an adult in his killing.