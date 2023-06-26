Iowa Democrats are preparing for Republicans to hold a special session on abortion this summer following the state Supreme Court’s June 16 “fetal heartbeat” decision, Democratic leaders said Friday.

“I can’t imagine that they will wait until the legislative session to address this issue,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst told reporters. “I imagine we’ll have a special session — I don’t know that, but that’s my guess. And I imagine that’s because they can’t wait, right, they cannot wait to take these rights away. But what they do when they get there, I don’t know.”

