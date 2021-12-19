Audio of bail hearing missed due to error
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County court officials have reported that an error led to them failing to record audio of a bail hearing for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.
Court officials said they only discovered that audio of the hearing was missing after reporters requested a copy of it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Court Administrator Holly Szablewski explained that a digital audio-visual system used to stream court proceedings during the pandemic was not properly integrated with an old audio system. Audio of the court’s proceedings was not recorded for four days due to the error.
Darrell Brooks Jr. posted a $1,000 bail five days before prosecutors say he drove his SUV through the packed parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing five adults and one child and injuring about 60 other people.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, has been under intense criticism for the bail recommendation in a domestic violence case. He has called the bail recommendation from his office “inappropriately low” given the circumstances of the crimes Brooks was facing and his prior history.
Grants to help preserve historic structures
CHICAGO — A nearly 100-year-old Chicago church and a Southern Illinois structure that was once part of the Underground Railroad are among the projects receiving grants to help spark interest and support for preservation projects.
Landmarks Illinois announced awards totaling $35,000 for 14 projects at historic and significant places across the state. The grants range from $1,000 to $4,000 and require the recipient to raise funds equal to or greater than the grant amount. That process often helps boost interest in preservation efforts and raise money for the projects, officials said.
Several historic churches are among the recipients. They include Ward Chapel AME Church in Cairo, which was built in 1874 and once part of the Underground Railroad; Stone Temple Baptist Church in Chicago, a nearly 100-year-old structure with water damage on floors and walls and Zion United Church of Christ in Waterloo, which is located along the Kaskaskia Trail, one of the oldest trade routes in Illinois.
In Waterloo, the money will be used for steeple repairs on the church, which was built in 1884 by German immigrants.
Other projects are located in Carmi, Chicago, Freeport, Jacksonville, Rockford, Richmond, Trout Valley and Washington.
Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law legislation that will allow midwives to go through a new licensing process to provide care before, during and after the delivery of babies.
The new law requires midwives to have a valid certified professional midwife certification from the North American Registry of Midwives. It also sets education and training criteria for those seeking to be licensed as certified professional midwifes and requires midwives to complete an accredited postsecondary midwifery education program.
Pritzker said the legislation he signed into law this week will hopefully prevent pregnancy-related deaths, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
According to the Illinois Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, certified nurse-midwives provide women with primary health care, such as gynecological exams, delivering babies and prenatal and postnatal care.
Rep. Mary Flowers, a Chicago Democrat, said licensing midwives will be particularly beneficial for Black women who, according to a state health department study, are about three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related condition as white women.
“This is a good first step and I’m looking forward to making health care better for all the women, but specifically African American women because we’re dying at a higher rate and it’s all preventable,” Flowers said.
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot stores
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa-based convenience store chain has completed the purchase of 40 stores from Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Corporation.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. announced in a news release that it had closed the sale as part of a three-year strategic plan to add 345 new stores nationwide.
The company describes itself as the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, with more than 2,400 stores nationwide.
Casey’s says the purchase will expand its footprint in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the Haslam family, which owns a controlling share of Pilot, intends to get out of the convenience store business, while still maintaining some travel centers.
Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s company, in 2017 announced plans to initially buy 38.6% of Pilot, a share that in 2023 will increase to 80%. The Haslams will maintain a 20% share in 2023 and plan to stay involved in the company.
The Pilot convenience stores were owned and operated independently from Pilot’s travel center and energy businesses and were not included in the Berkshire Hathaway transaction, a news release says.
Omicron confirmed in 18 Iowa residents
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has increased to 18 in Iowa.
The Des Moines Register reports that the variant has been detected in residents of Black Hawk, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Scott and Story counties, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday afternoon.
“Iowans should expect that community spread of the omicron variant is occurring,” agency spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said, adding that 13 of the 18 cases were confirmed Friday. They included infections in people who had not traveled recently.
Such was the case with an adult in the Des Moines area who tested positive for the variant, said Kari Lebeda Townsend, disease prevention supervisor for the Polk County Health Department. The patient was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and developed a mild case of COVID-19, the department said.
Early data out of other countries suggests the new variant might tend to cause less severe cases of COVID-19, but Lebeda Townsend said it still could be dangerous for unvaccinated people, the elderly and people with chronic health problems. She urged people to get vaccinated as hospitalizations rise in the state.
“Things could be a lot better,” she said. “We don’t have to be in this place.”
Police find dead man on tracks
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A man was found dead on a railway track in Oshkosh early Saturday, police reported.
The Oshkosh Police Department said in a statement that the Canadian National Railroad called to report that a train had hit something. Police found the body of a 22-year-old man on the railway tracks.
“His death does not appear suspicious at this time,” the police department’s statement said.