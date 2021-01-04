Milwaukee flight makes emergency landing in South Dakota
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a SkyWest flight from Milwaukee to Denver made an emergency landing in South Dakota on Saturday after the flight crew reported a cracked windshield. No injuries were reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine aircraft was diverted to Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, S.D. and landed without incident at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
No other details were available. The FAA is investigating the incident, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Kenosha prepares for charging decision on police shooting
KENOSHA, Wis. — The city of Kenosha, Wis., is preparing for protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials said Sunday. A decision is expected within the next two weeks.
The safety efforts will include designation of a demonstration space, limitations on city bus routes, road closures, curfew and protective fencing, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a news release.
Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a White police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV’s driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online, fueling large protests in Kenosha that caused millions of dollars in damage to public and private property. An Illinois teen is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during one night of unrest.
A charging decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is likely to be announced before the middle of January. Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.
The mayor and chief said more details about safety precautions will be released later.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate fatal shooting of man Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man with a gunshot wound died shortly after his arrival at a Cedar Rapids hospital early Sunday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police said the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.
Police did not release any details about the shooting Sunday. No arrests were reported.
Police identify woman killed at Sioux City New Year’s party
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died after several shots were fired into a home where a New Year’s party was being held.
Police said Sunday that Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis of Sioux City died after the shooting early Friday morning. Police said multiple guns were fired into the home during the shooting.
Four other people were injured in the shooting, but police didn’t identify them because they are all juveniles. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the department encouraged witnesses to come forward.
Iowa authorities investigate 84-year-old man’s death
VINTON, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the death of an 84-year-old man in a small eastern Iowa town.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said James Howard Bright was found dead Saturday morning inside his home in Vinton, Iowa, after the sheriff’s department was called to check on him. Vinton is a town of about 5,000 people that is located about 30 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids.
Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances of Bright’s death, but they said it is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol.
No arrests have been announced in connection with Bright’s death, but authorities said they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.