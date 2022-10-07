U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken criticized each other for being too extreme on issues from abortion to immigration during an Iowa Press debate on Thursday night.

The U.S. Senate candidates answered questions from reporters during the Iowa PBS event as Democrat Franken challenges the longtime Republican senator, who is seeking his eighth term. A July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Grassley holds the lead in the race but with the smallest margin -- at 8 percentage points -- in any of his reelection bids since winning the Senate seat in 1980.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.