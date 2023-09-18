Illinois police officers, prosecutors, public defenders and judges will have what one judge said could be called a “revolutionary” new way to deal with people charged with crimes beginning today.
That’s when the “cash bail” process for defendants will end in Illinois. Instead, when a prosecutor wants someone who is charged with a crime to be held in jail until their trial, a judge will hold a “detention hearing.”
The new criminal justice system is considered the nation’s first to entirely eliminate cash bail for defendants. It was ruled constitutional in July by the state Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision split by party lines, with five judges elected as Democrats supporting the law and two Republican judges opposing it.
Recommended for you
This partisan division mirrored the dispute between Democrats who sponsored the no-cash bail legislation signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican lawmakers opposed to it.
St. Clair County Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson said “you could use the term revolutionary” in describing the change in the criminal justice system.
Gleeson urged people to let the process work itself out.
“We’re not letting everybody in the world out of our jails,” he said. “We are taking into consideration the safety and well-being of the community at large.”
The state Supreme Court ruling goes into effect today, 60 days after the July 18 decision.
If prosecutors want someone to be held in jail before trial, they must file a petition for a detention hearing before a judge. The detention hearing must be held within 48 hours of a person’s first appearance for charges such as first-degree murder.
The defendant “has the right to be represented by counsel, and if he or she is indigent, to have counsel appointed for him or her. The defendant shall have the opportunity to testify, to present witnesses on his or her own behalf, and to cross-examine any witnesses that are called by the State,” according to a statement by the Illinois Supreme Court Pretrial Implementation Task Force.
Prosecutors will need to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that the defendant “poses a real and present threat to the safety of a person or the community.” If the prosecutors allege the person is a flight risk, they have to prove “no condition or combination of conditions can mitigate the defendant’s high likelihood of willful flight,” the task force statement said.
If a judge decides to detain a defendant, he or she must issue a written order “summarizing why less restrictive conditions would not avoid a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case, or prevent the defendant’s willful flight from prosecution.”
Either the defendant or a prosecutor can appeal a judge’s ruling.