CHICAGO — Authorities on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head, captured one animal Thursday night on the city's North Side.
The reported attacks come amid an increase in sightings of coyotes in the nation's third-largest city, including one in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood that briefly prompted the lockdown of two schools on Thursday. Neither the boy nor a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officials were confident the animal that attacked the boy was a coyote, based on witness interviews, Kelley Gandurski, executive director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control, told reporters.
If true, it would mark the first time in the state that a coyote has attacked a human, according to a wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Research Project.
“The last several times that this occurred, people reported the same thing, that they were bitten by a coyote, and days and weeks later it turned out through DNA analysis of the victim's clothing it was, in fact, dogs and not coyotes,” said Chris Anchor, who also works for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, where Chicago is located.
The 5-year-old was attacked Wednesday while outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park. Gandurski said the animal may have been surprised by the boy as the child ran along a path.
Two DePaul University track team members were running nearby when the coyote attacked the boy and they helped kick the animal away, according to WBBM-TV.
“We just acted. Went over there as fast as we could. Knew something was wrong,” DePaul sophomore Ryan Taylor told the television station. “There was an open CTA bus there. I told him to get on the bus in case the coyote tries to come back for something else.”
DePaul sophomore Dominic Bruce added: “I was just trying to make him happy. I told him you’ll have quite the story for story time when you go back to school.