Wisconsin/Iowa news in brief

2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings

Police: Suspect was driving slain Iowa man's car when captured

Iowa news in brief

Ex-police chief pleads guilty to lying about hours worked

Going up: Iowa State Fair admission ticket prices

Iowa authorities say worker died in rock quarry accident

Competency exam ordered in 1976 murder case in Wisconsin

Judge orders Google to turn over a full year of Jussie Smollett’s data as part of special prosecutor probe

Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment

Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana

Iowa City man admits sex trafficking 2 teenage girls

School bus driver accused of sexual misconduct

Nitrate problem shows up in Amana Colonies water supply

Republicans clear Wisconsin primary field for Trump

Judge tosses Illinois teen's confession in mother's killing

Iowa news in brief

Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets

Iowa news in brief

Omaha artists' unique carvings displayed in Council Bluffs

Report: CPS had 140 residency violations complaints in 2019

Wisconsin GOP resurrects bill to make English official language

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus to enter NFL draft

Lake Michigan surfer makes eco-friendly surfboards

Celebrated Des Moines chef eager to encourage students

2 snowmobile riders die after plunging into Wisconsin lake

Breast milk depots growing in Wisconsin to help more babies

Iowa court: Automated speeding tickets not a public record

Mom charged with killing sons in stabbing, high-rise plunge

Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank

Iowa men will fly around world to bring vaccines to children

After successful debut, Pritzker has work on taxes, ethics

Iowa DHS penalizes Medicaid provider for delayed payments