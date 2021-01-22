Documents: Illinois House spent $330K for 2 weeks of rent
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House spent $187,000 to rent out Springfield’s downtown convention center last week due to fears about conducting business at the Capitol during the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents disclosed to The Associated Press.
Lawmakers in the House have now spent a total of about $330,000 in taxpayer money to rent the center for less than two weeks during the pandemic because officials decided the House chamber does not allow sufficient distance between legislators to avoid transmission of the virus.
The House jammed months of work into last week at the convention center and anticipates 56 more days of legislative action between Feb. 2 and May 31. Considering it’ll likely be months before most people receive a COVID-19 vaccine, continuing the arrangement with the Bank of Springfield Center would be costly.
Man who murdered Chicago cop gets life for bank robbery
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who was paroled after serving less than 20 years for the 1968 murder of a police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 bank robbery, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Judge Gary Feinerman on Wednesday handed the sentence to David Walsh, 74, who fired five shots into the chest of Detective Young Clifton Hobson after the officer spotted Walsh with a gun while both were in a crowded Chicago bar. Hobson had asked Walsh if he had a right to carry a gun. Walsh was sentenced to 20-to-40 years in prison.
After his 1983 parole, Walsh was arrested with an Uzi submachine gun, “disguises of all sorts,” restraints, ski masks and bulletproof vests, according to Cook County prosecutors. The prosecutor argued Walsh should be “securely locked up forever,” after he robbed a restaurant in 1987 using a replica of an antique gun.
Walsh got 60 years and served half of it, winning parole in October 2017.
In seeking a lengthy sentence for Walsh this year, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Kerwin pointed to the man’s lengthy criminal record, noting Walsh has been repeatedly arrested since his 1983 parole.
On July 14, 2018, Walsh robbed the U.S. Bank branch on Chicago’s southwest side. He was arrested by federal agents 10 days later, after he tried to recruit an accomplice for another bank robbery, who contacted the FBI.
Walsh pleaded guilty to robbery last February, records show.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home, police said.
Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside, police said.
The home is in the Quad Cities area, which is located along the Illinois-Iowa state line. She was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia, The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reported.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson called the child’s death “absolutely tragic.”
“It’s being investigated as nothing more than a tragic accident. She was a beautiful little girl,” he said.
36% of Wisconsin police in survey report no body cameras
MADISON, Wis. — More than a third of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that responded to a new survey said they don’t use body cameras, according to findings released Thursday.
The state Department of Justice released the findings from a survey of 553 agencies conducted in November. The survey asked about the agencies’ use of body and squad car cameras.
Of the 434 departments that answered the questions about the cameras, 160, or 36%, said they don’t use body cameras at all.
Three-quarters of the 274 agencies that do use body cameras said they had enough devices so every officer has a dedicated camera. Other agencies said officers exchanged cameras during shift changes, only specific officers had their own cameras or not every officer uses a camera.
Police use of body cameras has come to the forefront nationally in the wake of shootings by police over the past year. Advocates contend the cameras offer an unbiased view of what actually transpires during such encounters.
Twenty-six Wisconsin departments said their body-camera policy was not available to the public. Another 22 said they didn’t have any official body-camera policy.
Just under 50% of departments with body cameras said they keep footage that’s irrelevant to criminal activity or court proceedings for three to six months. Another 87 departments said they preserve footage even longer.
Fifty-four agencies said they don’t use body or squad car cameras. Nearly 90% of those departments cited the cost of buying the devices and preserving footage. Nearly two-thirds of those departments have an operating budget of less than $1 million, the survey found.
Departments queried included University of Wisconsin campus police, sheriff’s departments and the State Patrol as well as local police departments statewide.
Tests reveal elevated PFAS levels in lakes
MADISON, Wis. — Tests have revealed elevated levels of man-made chemicals known as PFAS in Madison-area lakes, state environmental officials said Thursday.
The Department of Natural Resources collected samples last year from lakes Mendota, Monona, Upper Mud, Waubesa and Kegonsa, as well as along sections of the Yahara River between the lakes. Tests show PFAS levels in those water bodies that are higher than Lake Mendota upstream, the DNR said.
The department is working on establishing health standards for the chemicals. Even without them the study still provides a picture of the extent of contamination in the lake system, DNR Environmental Management Division Administrator Darsi Foss said.
Testing in 2019 showed PFAS in Starkweather Creek, which empties into Lake Monona. The Dane County Regional Airport’s storm water system empties into Starkweather Creek. PFAS are found in fire-fighting foam used to extinguish blazes sparked by aircraft crashes.
The department next plans to sample fish from the lake system to decide whether to issue a consumption advisory, Foss said.