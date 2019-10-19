DAVENPORT, Iowa — The last of the five people charged in a man's fatal 2017 shooting during a Davenport robbery has been found guilty.

The Quad-City Times reports that a jury on Friday found 36-year-old Christopher Dixon guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in the Sept. 22, 2017, shooting that killed 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson and injured Tumlinson's girlfriend.

Dixon faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 27.

Two other men, 23-year-old Tristin Alderman and 22-year-old D'marithe Culbreath, were sentenced to life earlier this year. In December, 23-year-old Nakita Wiseman was sentenced to 35 years for his role. Last month, 20-year-old Darrell Williams was sentenced to 25 years.

Police say the men conspired to rob Tumlinson of drugs and money at the time of the shooting.

