Wisconsin lawmaker Jacque out of hospital after COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque was discharged Tuesday after a five-week hospital stay that included being intubated and placed on a ventilator due to pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.
“Sen. Jacque is doing much better,” his spokesman Matt Tompach said in a statement Tuesday. “He is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues.”
Jacque, a Republican and one of the Legislature’s most conservative members who fought vaccine and mask mandates, was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the virus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing. Jacque did not wear a mask at the hearing.
Jacque was intubated and placed on a ventilator Aug. 23. His office did not say how long he was ventilated. Placing COVID-19 patients on a ventilator is often the last option of treatment when a patient is struggling to breathe. Some patients who are placed on ventilators do recover.
Jacque is continuing respiratory and occupational therapy, Tompach said.
“He is feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health,” Tompach said.
Jacque, 40, is from De Pere and has six children, including an infant. His wife, Renee Jacque, said that five of their eight family members tested positive for COVID-19. She said that of the three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.
Jacque has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including sponsoring bills that would prevent government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination. He, like other Republicans, opposed the statewide mask mandate that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down in March.
Jacque was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010 and served four terms before being elected to the Senate in 2018. Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc counties.
Illinois police seeking tips on missing ISU graduate student
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Police investigating the disappearance of an Illinois State University graduate student are asking the public for tips as the search for the young man continues nearly a month after he vanished.
Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.
Bloomington police said Monday they need tips from the public to aid the ongoing search for Day, whose car was found Aug. 26 in a wooded area in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington.
“What we want is any factual tip, even as simple as, ‘Hey, you know, we saw him walking last month on the quad,’ or something. That would be a good tip,” said John Fermon, a public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department.
Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said it’s not like him to disappear without telling someone about his whereabouts.
She said her son wants to become a doctor and he was attending Illinois State University to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.
“I need him to come home so that he could continue his journey of becoming Dr. Jelani Day,” she said.
Chicago police officer fatally shoots 28-year-old man
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man died Sunday after a Chicago police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shot him, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to a residence on the city’s South Side just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Officers encountered a man who was allegedly armed with a knife and an officer fired his service weapon, according to police.
The man was later pronounced dead.
The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the death and the use of force.
Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge on Tuesday gave an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin last year.
Tyrell Gaston was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery, The Gazette reported. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.
Prosecutors have said Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin, Andrew Gaston, to meet a 17-year-old to buy marijuana. Police said the cousins and another person ambushed 17-year-old Kyler Carson in a plot to rob him, but Carson pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.
Carson, now 19, faces trial on Dec. 7 for voluntary manslaughter and other charges.