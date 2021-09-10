SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House was poised on Thursday to approve a wide-ranging plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, with a compromise allowing two coal-fired plants to remain open until 2045 but cut their emissions by nearly half in the next 14 years.
The Executive Committee approved the massive plan on a partisan roll call of 9-6 early Thursday afternoon.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, unhappy with a proposal that won Senate approval last week, complimented House Democrats for “reaching a compromise amendment that puts consumers and climate first.”
Iowa using some relief funds for ad campaign
DES MOINES — Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
The 30-second ad is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional campaign and will air on cable television, online on social media sites and through streaming services, said Staci Hupp Ballard, spokeswoman for Iowa Economic Development Authority. Funding for the campaign will come from federal American Rescue Plan funding.
Venture capitalist aims to unseat Pritzker
CHICAGO — A San Francisco venture capitalist with nearly $11 million in campaign contributions on Thursday became the latest Republican to announce a run for the chance to unseat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022.
Jesse Sullivan, an Illinois native who founded Alter Global in San Francisco, released a campaign video portraying himself as an outsider who will fight to solve the state’s problems.
Priest in Illinois cleared of abuse allegations
CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has cleared a suburban priest of allegations he sexually abused children 25 years ago, Cardinal Blase Cupich said Thursday.
Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners Thursday saying “there was insufficient reason suspect” the Rev. David Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor.
Iowa City man convicted of murder
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man who told authorities he intentionally drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 and crashed into a car has been convicted of second-degree murder.
Stephen Lucore, 34, was convicted Tuesday by a judge in the June 2019 crash that killed a man from Texas.
Iowa crash kills 2
WALFORD, Iowa — Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday that occurred shortly after a sheriff’s deputy stopped a pursuit of the car, the Linn County Sheriff’s office said.
A deputy had ended the pursuit because the driver was acting too recklessly. About a minute later, the deputy reported seeing debris flying in the air on Highway 151 and then discovered the vehicle had crossed the center line and hit a dump truck in Walford, authorities said. The man and woman were both thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.