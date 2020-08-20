Teen dies after being pinned under golf cart
MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old girl has died after she was pinned underneath a golf cart at a campground in Columbia County.
The girl died Wednesday at University Hospital in Madison, three days after she was injured at the Crystal Lake Campground in the Town of West Point, authorities said.
The teen and her mother were thrown from the golf cart Sunday when it rolled down a steep hill to the Crystal Lake shoreline. The golf cart landed on its side, pinning the girl underneath, according to sheriff’s officials.
Bystanders were able to get the golf cart off the girl before emergency services arrived, the State Journal reported.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said the girl had no pulse and was not breathing when Lodi paramedics arrived. They were able to revive her at the scene.
Both the girl and her mother had been drinking alcohol, Brandner said.
Police investigate 2 Kenosha homicides
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating two separate homicides that happened within two hours of each other.
Authorities said the first occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old Kenosha man was found at a residence with a fatal gunshot wound after a report of gunfire in the neighborhood. No suspect is in custody.
In the second case, a 24-year-old Kenosha man and a 13-year-old boy were shot near an alley about 10:30 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are treating the two homicides as separate investigations and do not believe they are related.
Fuel truck crashes into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Iowa — A man sleeping inside a Waterloo home escaped injury early Thursday when a fuel tanker truck slammed into the house, authorities said.
Part of a neighborhood was evacuated after the fuel truck hit the home. The truck driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a hospital, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Officials at the scene said the truck driver apparently lost control after hitting a minivan before hitting two parked SUVs in the home’s driveway and then slamming into the house.
Authorities said officers responded to a call at a nearby convenience store/fuel facility involving the tanker truck moments before the house was hit.
A person drove a semi cab through a fence and crashed into trees and when a Kwik Star driver pulling a tanker with more than 7,000 gallons of diesel stopped to check on the crashed cab, the cab driver drove off in the tanker, authorities said.
The investigation is continuing and further details were not immediately available.
3 dead in Iowa crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people died after their vehicles collided and burst into flames early Thursday in Davenport, police said.
The collision occurred when the driver of a car going north drove through a stop sign and struck an SUV driving east, police said.
The vehicles slid into the ditch and started on fire, KWQC reported. Two people in the SUV and the car’s driver all died at the scene. No one else was in either vehicle.
No names have been released and the investigation into the crash continues.