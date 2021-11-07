Ho-Chunk Nation flag flies over UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag over its main administration building, marking the first time that the university has flown another nation’s flag with the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin flag.
Friday’s ceremony at Bascom Hall felt historic to senior Paige Skenandore who grew up on a reservation in northern Wisconsin and is one of roughly 100 Native American students on campus. It also felt long overdue.
“I think this is a great first step,” Skenandore told the Wisconsin State Journal. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s kind of shocking that it hasn’t happened before.”
Ho-Chunk Nation Chief Clayton Winneshiek told attendees the flag-raising was “a start.”
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the flag-raising was more than a symbolic gesture but part of an ongoing commitment to educate and acknowledge the state’s tribes and their sovereignty.
Almost 190 years ago, the U.S. government and Ho-Chunk Nation signed the Treaty of 1832, which forced the tribe to give up territory that includes the UW-Madison campus.
“For many years, UW–Madison was not mindful of this history, and we paid little attention to our relationship with the descendants of those who were here long before us,” Blank told a crowd of at least a couple hundred. “But we are working to change that.”
Program to give ID cards to released inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — All people being released from Illinois prisons will leave detention with a new state ID card under a program expected to be in use in all state prisons by next year, officials said.
Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys says the cards help former inmates reintegrate into their communities and reduce the likelihood they will return to prison.
A pilot program launched last year and expanded in April has processed 346 state ID cards as of October, state officials said. It should be operational in all 27 IDOC facilities by April.
To obtain the cards, inmates preparing to leave prison work with IDOC to gather vital documents. Corrections staff photograph the applicant and transmit everything to the Secretary of State’s office to process the request. The individual receives their card upon release. Under state law, there is no charge for the card.
Maria Garza left Logan Correctional Center on mandatory supervised release in June. She says for people like herself who were incarcerated for many years, the documents required to get an ID can be lost or misplaced. She says tracking them down after release can take weeks and “becomes a disheartening and hopeless experience for many” and she was thankful to have help getting her ID card.
Iowa man dies in farming accident
CLERMONT, Iowa — A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa.
Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting on Facebook that Pape was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was released.