The state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with disabilities in Iowa has been cited by the state for placing residents in immediate jeopardy after three individuals were hospitalized due to staff errors.

It marks the fifth time since January 2022 that the Glenwood Resource Center has been fined by state inspectors for serious regulatory violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.