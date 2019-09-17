Chief justice recuses himself from case challenging new law
DES MOINES— Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady has removed himself from considering a lawsuit challenging a new law that shortens his term as chief justice and gives the governor more power over the commission that selects supreme court and appeals court judges.
In an order signed Friday, Cady said the new law challenged in the lawsuit reduces his eight-year term as chief justice by three years, forcing him to step down as chief in 2021 and cutting his pay by about $8,000 per year.
He said a reasonable person could conclude he has a personal interest in the outcome and the case must be resolved in a way that ensures public trust in the courts.
The law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May was challenged by several Democratic lawmakers and a member of the judicial nominating commission. A judge appointed by Reynolds dismissed it in June, saying the legislators don’t have standing to sue. The Supreme Court must decide whether to uphold that decision or allow the case to proceed.
The other six justices declined to recuse themselves.
Cybersecurity workers suspected
DES MOINES — Authorities suspect that two cybersecurity workers charged with breaking into an Iowa courthouse were also responsible for a late-night entry into the courthouse in Des Moines.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that based on surveillance footage, investigators believe Gary Demercurio, 43, of Seattle, and Justin Wynn, 29, of Naples, Fla., entered the Polk County Courthouse the night of Sept. 9. The men were charged with burglary after being found early on Sept. 11 in the Dallas County Courthouse, about 25 miles west in Adel.
The men told Dallas County deputies they worked for the cybersecurity firm Coalfire and had been hired to test the courthouse alarm system. The state court administration acknowledged hiring the firm but only to test the security of electronic access to court records.
Polk County investigators said a small electronic device baring the Coalfire logo was found in the Polk County Courthouse.
SIOUX CITY — The City Council is expected to consider a proposal Monday for removal of a World War II chapel and airmen’s housing project on Sioux City airport land.
The chapel anchors the entrance to Sioux Gateway Airport and is one of the last standing remnants of the wartime air base built for B-17 bomber training.
The two parcels containing the chapel and housing were developed with uses not compatible with the airport.
The chapel would be moved off airport property, and a nonprofit group would take ownership and maintain it at a new location. However, the nonprofit group has not been fully formed and would need to raise funds to take over ownership of the chapel.
The group interested in the chapel is not financially able to accept the housing project, which could face demolition.