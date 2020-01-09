Suspect shoots man, steals vehicle with toddler inside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver during a carjacking and fled with the vehicle and a toddler in the back seat.
The 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and is recovering at a hospital, according to police.
The 2-year-old boy in the Nissan Sentra was recovered unharmed. Police did not immediately say how the toddler was found.
The carjacking happened on Milwaukee’s northwest side about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they are looking for a known suspect as well as the vehicle.
Man gets 13-year sentence for making counterfeit pills
URBANA, Ill. — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for producing counterfeit anti-anxiety pills at his home.
Federal prosecutors alleged Stephan Caamano produced 4.3 million pills in his Champaign home and distributed them through the U.S. mail.
Caamano, 24, pleaded guilty in April to charges he operated a fake Xanax production scheme between March 2017 and May 2018. The charges included distribution of a controlled substance and money laundering.
Caamano apologized before U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced him Monday, saying having 19 months in custody to think has made him “sincerely ashamed” of his actions.
Prosecutors alleged Caamano imported Alprazolam, the active ingredient in Xanax, and used a pill press in his garage to make tablets that looked like and were close in chemistry to the Pfizer Inc. stock.
Wisconsin taxes consumed smaller percentage of income
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin residents continue to spend less of their income on taxes, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report found that Wisconsinites spent 10.3% of their income on state and local taxes in fiscal year 2019, down from 10.4% in 2018. The share of income consumed by taxes has declined every year since 2011, the report said.
Tax revenues grew by 4.5% in fiscal year 2019, due mostly to a 6% increase in state collections, the report said, marking the biggest percentage increase since 2011. But the jump was offset by a 5.1% increase in personal income in 2018, leaving residents better able to pay the higher taxes.
Local tax collections grew 1.8%, which was below the rate of inflation and less than a 1.9% increase in 2018. Local taxes as a share of personal income dropped from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.5% in 2019, their lowest level in Forum records dating back to 1970.
The report concludes that sweeping changes to state and local taxes look unlikely as long as state government remains divided. Republicans currently control both legislative houses and Democrat Tony Evers holds the governor’s office.