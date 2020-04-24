Police: Wisconsin man stabbed 175 times
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Prosecutors say a defendant charged with killing a Green Bay man inflicted 175 stab wounds on the victim.
Andres Garcia-Saenz, 22, is being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell.
1 person found dead in Ankeny fire
ANKENY, Iowa — Fire officials in central Iowa say one person has died following an apartment fire in suburban Des Moines.
The fire was reported late Wednesday afternoon at the Trilein Apartments in Ankeny, the Ankeny Fire Department said Thursday in a news release. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a third floor window and eventually found and removed a person from the burning unit.
The person was taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital and died there. The victim’s name has not been released.
Chicago man found dead in lake
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The body of a Chicago man who was reported missing has been found in a lake in Champaign, authorities said.
A person out for a walk Wednesday morning spotted the body in Kaufman Lake about 15 feet from shore, police spokesman Tom Yelich said.
The body was identified as Jeremy S. Wallace, 23, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.
Iowa teen fatally shot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a person found shot to death on a city street as a local teenager.
Arriving officers found a male, later identified as 16-year-old Judeah Dawson, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Dawson died at the scene, police said.