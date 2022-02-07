One dead, two hurt in Cedar Falls shooting
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — One person died and another was in critical condition Sunday after a shooting in Cedar Falls.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Cedar Falls Police said two Mason City men were arrested after the shooting that was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of College and West 22nd Streets. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, two other men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles and one of them also had life-threatening injuries.
One of the injured men died, and one of the other two men was taken to another hospital in critical condition. The third man was treated and released.
The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.
Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Javon Mitchell and charged him with attempted murder and two gun charges. Another man, 24-year-old Daniel Martez Judon, was arrested for intimidation with a gun.
UChicago Medicine to build $663M hospital
CHICAGO — A $633 million and 500,000-square-foot cancer hospital through University of Chicago Medicine has been pitched for the city’s South Side.
Hospital officials have submitted an application for site planning to the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
Construction wouldn’t begin until next year and the hospital could open to patients by 2026.
Backers hope the facility will help address health inequities on Chicago’s South Side, where many Black residents live. The area has higher cancer death rates and has seen several hospital closures in recent years.
The new center would include space for outpatient procedures and services, along with 128 hospital beds.
“This will have a major impact in terms of our ability to take care of patients coming from our South Side community,” said Dr. Kunle Odunsi, director of UChicago Medicine’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This kind of hospital provides a unique opportunity to not only meet the needs of cancer patients in the new hospital but also meet the needs of other noncancer patients as well.”
The facility is also expected to include an urgent care and be a research center, with clinical trials enrolling area patients.
Man rescued after truck goes through ice
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man after his pick-up crashed through the ice on Lake Winnebago.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the 51-year-old man was traveling east on the lake on Saturday afternoon when he hit an area of weak ice and broke through.
The man threw his phone out of the truck and climbed out onto the ice as the vehicle sank. He called 911 and took shelter from the wind behind an ice shanty. A bystander gave deputies a ride out to him on a UTV.
Paramedics evaluated the man but other than being extremely cold he didn’t report any injuries and was released at the scene. He has 30 days to remove his truck from the lake.