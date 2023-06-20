Feds warn Blank Park Zoo about animal’s death
Federal officials have issued a formal warning to Des Moines’ Blank Park Zoo for contributing to the death of a snow monkey last year.
As Iowa Capital Dispatch reported earlier this month, an 8-year-old Japanese snow monkey named Nico died shortly after undergoing a lengthy dental procedure at the zoo on Aug. 17, 2022.
According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspector’s report, the monkey was under anesthesia and lay on its back for approximately three hours with an electric heating pad under its back. The amount of heat that’s applied in such circumstances is “usually monitored by veterinary staff,” a USDA inspector reported.
The inspector alleged that “in the investigation into this case, the zoo’s attending veterinarian and leadership staff concluded that proper monitoring was not done, resulting in the severe burn to the monkey’s back.”
That burn resulted in a “large, gangrenous wound,” and on Aug. 30 — which was 13 days after the dental procedure — the snow monkey was euthanized due to its poor prognosis for recovery, the USDA alleges.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service cited the zoo for a “critical violation” related to its attending veterinarian and the provision of veterinary care. That specific regulation requires animal exhibitors to establish and maintain programs of adequate veterinary care that include appropriate methods to prevent and treat diseases. According to the inspector’s report, all Blank Park Zoo veterinary staff were “retrained on use and monitoring of the heating pad.”
The violation was the only infraction cited by the USDA during its April 2023 visit. On June 7, the USDA took the additional step of issuing a formal warning to the zoo for the violation. It advises the zoo that if there are any future violations of federal regulations, the agency may pursue civil penalties, criminal prosecution or other sanctions.
Human skull found in park near Des Moines
DES MOINES — An investigation is underway after campers found what appears to be a human skull in a park near Des Moines.
Campers told Polk County Sheriff’s deputies that they found the skull Friday on a sandbar near a boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park. Deputies did not find any other possible human remains after searching the area. Detectives and the medical examiner’s office are trying to get more information about the skull.
Yellow Banks Park is about 10 miles southeast of Des Moines. The park is more than 500 acres and includes a Native American burial mound and hiking trails.
Fatal shooting mars Father’s Day barbecue
CHICAGO — Two people were shot and killed on Sunday night during a Father’s Day barbecue in Roseland, police said. One person is in critical condition and two others are in fair condition.
Police taped off the 9900 block of South Princeton Avenue around Wendell Smith Park on Sunday night. Police said there is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Families had been gathering in the park, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said. “A car drove up and opened fire,” he said.
The victims were young adults and were taken to several hospitals, 5th District Commander Tyrone Pendarvis said.
Police believe the gunshots came from a dark-colored sedan, he added.
“But we aren’t really sure,” Pendarvis said. “It’s unfortunate today that this occurred, because it’s a fine day of people just enjoying their family activity. But violence prevails in the city.”
One man who declined to give his name said the Father’s Day celebration occurs in the park every year.
He said he heard around 100 shots. ”That wasn’t no handgun,” he said.
Wisconsin election’s post remains uncertain
MADISON, Wis. — Who will oversee the 2024 presidential election in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin remains clouded with uncertainty just weeks before the state’s nonpartisan top elections official reaches the end of her term.
Republicans who control the state Legislature could finally have a chance to oust the elections head they’ve sparred with and install their own appointee.
Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has not commented on whether she seeks reappointment. Her term ends on July 1.
Unlike many states, where partisan secretaries of state run elections, Wisconsin’s top elections official is the nonpartisan administrator of the statewide elections commission. This person plays a crucial role in carrying out decisions from a panel of six partisan commissioners and giving guidance to the more than 1,800 local clerks who actually run the state’s elections.
Wolfe got the job in 2018 after her predecessor was rejected by the Senate. How she handled the 2020 election angered Republicans, who had voted unanimously in 2019 to confirm her. If she seeks reappointment when her term ends, “there’s no way” she will be confirmed by the state Senate, said Senate President Chris Kapenga, a Republican. Senate rejection of her confirmation carries the effect of firing her.
If Wolfe’s position becomes vacant, election commissioners can recommend a new administrator for Senate approval. If 45 days pass without a nomination, a legislative committee controlled by Republicans can appoint a temporary administrator for up to one year.