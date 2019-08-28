Iowa governor pushes Trump on oil waivers
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is pushing the Trump administration to restore billions of gallons of ethanol demand lost when the Environmental Protection Agency exempted 31 oil refineries from blending ethanol with gasoline to meet the requirements of federal law.
Reynolds on Tuesday speculated that President Donald Trump might not have fully understood the impact of granting the waivers on the ethanol industry. Now, she says at least one ethanol plant in Iowa has shut down production.
Reynolds said she has calls scheduled with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Vice President Mike Pence to talk about the ethanol industry after having already talked with Trump, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Ivanka Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Man sentenced to 15 years in slaying
BURLINGTON, Iowa — One of five men accused in a southeast Iowa slaying has been given 15 years in prison.
Des Moines County District Court records say 28-year-old Andre Harris was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy and other crimes. His plea deal called for him to testify against three of the others charged.
The five were charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington.
Another of the five, Antoine Spann, also took a deal and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Wisconsin GOP blocks AG’s settlement
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee are refusing to allow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to settle an unknown lawsuit.
The GOP passed laws during a December lame-duck session that require Kaul to get the finance committee’s approval to settle lawsuits. Republican lawmakers sued Kaul earlier this month alleging he hasn’t complied with the law.
Kaul contacted the committee late Friday afternoon requesting authorization to settle a lawsuit. The committee met in closed session Tuesday to consider approval. Kaul said in a subsequent open session that the settlement is confidential and he wants committee members to sign non-disclosure agreements before he could discuss the case.
Co-Chairman John Nygren said that Republicans have no idea what the case is about.
Teen’s death probed as homicide
FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide as a 17-year-old boy.
Shay Watson was found dead Sunday night at a Fitchburg duplex he shared with his mother and brother. The medical examiner said Watson was fatally shot. Watson’s step-grandfather, Tim O’Neil, who owns the duplex, said that no family members were home when Watson died.
Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin said the homicide does not appear to be a random act, but has declined to say whether authorities have any suspects.
Woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot
WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hit man on the dark web to kill the wife of a co-worker with whom she was having an affair.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said Tina Jones, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder.
Jones, of Des Plaines, was arrested after the investigation revealed she’d paid $12,000 to the group that prosecutors said turned out to be a scam.
Diocese to celebrate 100 years in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A northern Illinois church is going to celebrate its 100th birthday with a special Mass.
An estimated 250 families are expected to participate in the festivities at St. Patrick Church in Rockford. It was formerly the biggest parish in the Catholic Diocese of Rockford.
Mary Giliberti, 62, said she plans to attend Saturday’s event. She’s attended the church since she was a child.
Rev. Jhakson Garcia said he’s looking forward to meeting former parishioners at Saturday’s event.