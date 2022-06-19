Bruce Dyker was released on his own recognizance by Cook County Judge William Gamboney.
Dyker, 52, who had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him, a department spokesperson said. He had been a Chicago officer since 1998. Videos show Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.
Tim Grace, Dyker’s attorney, noted that Dyker was on-duty and giving a lawful order to leave the beach because it was closed at the time.
Under police guidelines, Dyker would have been justified in doing much more to carry out an arrest — including an “emergency takedown” or a leg sweep — but chose not to, since he did not want to risk injuring the 33-year-old Brown, Grace said.
Drivers killed when 2 semis collide
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
“We had two semis that collided,” Allen said. “Why they collided we’re not sure yet … We have no details on what the possible cause is.”
No other injuries were reported, the Racine Journal Times reported.
Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles.
