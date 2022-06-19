2 killed in Milwaukee as city’s total hits 96 homicides so far in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned.

Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours.

The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.

Ex-Chicago officer pleads not guilty in struggle with Black woman

CHICAGO — A White former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Bruce Dyker was released on his own recognizance by Cook County Judge William Gamboney.

Dyker, 52, who had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him, a department spokesperson said. He had been a Chicago officer since 1998. Videos show Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight on Aug. 28, 2021, as she walked her French bulldog at North Avenue Beach.

Tim Grace, Dyker’s attorney, noted that Dyker was on-duty and giving a lawful order to leave the beach because it was closed at the time.

Under police guidelines, Dyker would have been justified in doing much more to carry out an arrest — including an “emergency takedown” or a leg sweep — but chose not to, since he did not want to risk injuring the 33-year-old Brown, Grace said.

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.

“We had two semis that collided,” Allen said. “Why they collided we’re not sure yet … We have no details on what the possible cause is.”

No other injuries were reported, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles.

