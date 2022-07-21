Judge orders change of venue for teen charged in teacher’s murder
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A trial for a 17-year-old teen charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport, a judge ordered Tuesday.
The judge ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved about 80 miles from Fairfield to Davenport.
The move comes about a month after the trial for another teen charged with murder, Willard Miller, was moved about 200 miles west to Council Bluffs.
The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a park Nov. 3, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.
Tribe seeks Kenosha casino in deal with Hard Rock International
KESHENA, Wis. — The Menominee Indian Tribe said Wednesday that it’s relaunching its effort, in partnership with Hard Rock International, to open a casino and entertainment complex in Kenosha.
The tribe will be the owner of the casino complex and Hard Rock will be the developer and manager.
Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee tribe to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha. The plan, approved by the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County, was rejected by then Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.
Menominee Chairman Ronald Corn Sr. said that the revived effort is aimed at providing necessary resources for the ongoing and growing needs of the tribe, which is ranked as one of the largest and poorest in Wisconsin.
Corn praised the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns Hard Rock International, for its ongoing interest in and support of the Kenosha project.
No charges in grocery store shootings
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead after prosecutors determined the shooter fired in self-defense.
The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store, which was against the establishment’s policies, according to the district attorney.
The two men argued and Nolden called his supervisor, Enoch Wilson, and asked for additional security. Authorities said when Lorenzo squared up for a fight, it’s believed Nolden used pepper spray on him and then followed Lorenzo out of the store into the parking lot.
Wilson arrived, saw Nolden following Lorenzo and ran after Lorenzo, bringing him the the ground.
Prosecutors said Lorenzo produced a handgun and blindly fired a shot, which struck and killed Nolden who was nearby. Lorenzo then fired the gun at Wilson, who was not hit, officials said. Wilson then fired his gun at Lorenzo, killing him.
“Under these circumstances, Wilson’s conduct fell within the scope of the law of self-defense and defense of others. Therefore the State will take no further action in this matter,” said District Attorney John Chisholm.
Racine police cleared in fatal shooting
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting.
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced Tuesday that she will not file charges against Officer Zachary Brenner, who fatally shot Da’Shontay King on May 20 during a police pursuit.
The state Department of Justice led the investigation into the shooting and turned its findings over to the district attorney.
Hanson released the body camera footage and her 27-page decision before family had a chance to view it Tuesday.
Brenner said he tried pulling King over for a traffic violation when King stopped the car and took off running.
Video footage shows Brenner chasing King, telling him multiple times not to reach for a weapon or he would shoot him. Still images of the video, included in Hanson’s report show what she says is a gun falling out of King’s pocket, WISN-TV reported.
Hanson said it shows him turning to pick up the gun and then holding the gun. Moments later, Brenner said he feared for his life and shot King several times.
Youngster dies in fall from building
CHICAGO — A young boy died after falling more than 15 stories from the screened window of a residence Tuesday night, police and fire officials said.
The boy fell around 7 p.m. through a screened, 18th-floor window of a building in the Uptown neighborhood on the city’s North Side, officials said. He landed on the third-floor roof of a parking garage.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police said the boy was 3 but a fire department spokesman said he was 5.
