Iowa to kill 52K more hens and turkeys because of bird flu
DES MOINES — Another 15,0000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird flu spread to two more Iowa farms, state agriculture officials announced Sunday.
Since the outbreak began a month ago, millions of fowl have been killed, many of them in Iowa, which is the nation’s leading egg producer. The latest cases were at a commercial turkey flock in Sac County and in a flock of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County,
Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States.
It remains safe to eat poultry products. Cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 F kills bacteria and viruses.
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.
Arthur Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard.
Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
The complaint said Flowers appeared to have blood on his hands and was wearing what he described as the alleged victim’s pants when officers arrived.
Court records show he is being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press on Sunday.
Man arrested, faces charges in Chicago freeway shooting
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Interstate 94 in Chicago.
The man faces aggravated discharge of a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident charges, state police said Sunday.
He was arrested Friday.
Shots were fired from one vehicle at another on March 8 on the freeway near 115th Street. The vehicles crashed into one another, police said.
Unemployment rates increase demand for college students
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin college students and recent graduates are in high demand as state and national unemployment rates continue to drop, according to higher education career placement workers.
Staci Heidtke, the director of career services at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said campus data shows job placement rates for graduates are exceeding pre-pandemic levels. A survey of graduates from UW-Eau Claire’s class of 2021 shows that 97.6% said they were either employed or continuing their education.
“They have lots of options to choose from, and they’re coming in, sometimes with opportunities that are in different cities, different states because the employers are now offering remote work options,” Heidtke said.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month reported that the state’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 2.9%, 1 point less than the national unemployment rate. There are more than 138,000 job postings on the Job Center of Wisconsin website, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Bryan Barts, UW-Stout director of career services, said employers are very active in their recruitment efforts. He said last month 300 employers attended a multi-day career fair on campus.
“With this kind of increased hiring activity, we also see an increased number of what we call reneging on offers, or some people would call it ghosting, where a student will accept a position and then a month later, they get what they think is a better position,” Barts said. “And so, then they renege on that first one.”
Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in 2 slayings
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase.
The women’s bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles south of Springfield, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
Local officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday near Hillsboro, state police said in a release.
The vehicle became disabled about 1:50 p.m. and stopped near Pana, about 50 miles southeast of Springfield.
The driver was shot after pointing a weapon at a trooper and was being treated Saturday at an area hospital, state police said.
The trooper, a 26-year state police veteran, was not hurt. The state police Internal Investigation division is looking into the shooting.
Details about the slayings in Collinsville were not released.