Authorities: Hog operation worker died at burn center
LE MARS — Authorities say a man burned in a fire at a northwest Iowa hog confinement has died.
Le Mars Fire-Rescue said 38-year-old Jorge Orozco died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln, Neb. He’d been flown there after being taken in a private vehicle on Sept. 30 to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Officials said Orozco lived in Sioux City.
The hog operation sits about 5 miles northwest of Le Mars. Officials said Orozco and another man had been inside a building, using a power washer to clean it. Orozco left the building to refuel the power washer engine, and he spilled gas on himself and the machine. The vapors ignited, burning Orozco.
Man accused of tearing down, burning LGBTQ flagDES MOINES — An Iowa man has been charged with a hate crime after police say he torn down and burned an LGBTQ flag hanging outside a Des Moines bar.
WOI reports that 32-year-old Daniel Rosemark was arrested after the early Wednesday morning incident. Police said Rosemark torn down the pride flag that had been outside The Blazing Saddle in the East Village.
He’s also charged with reckless use of fire and possession of a controlled substance.
Earlier this week, a jury convicted another man of a hate crime and other counts for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag flying at a church in Ames in June.
Allegiant says it will base 2 planes at Des Moines airportDES MOINES — An airline says it plans to base two planes in Des Moines, bringing jobs and possibly new flights to the city’s airport.
Allegiant Travel Company announced Friday it would base two Airbus A320 aircraft at the Des Moines International Airport. Allegiant, based in the Las Vegas area, said it would invest $50 million in Des Moines and bring at least 66 jobs to the community. It plans to begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other employees.
Allegiant now offers eight non-stop flights from Des Moines to cities in Arizona, California, Florida and Nevada.
Allegiant says the new planes and crews create options for more flights from Des Moines but didn’t specify specific locations.
Woman hospitalized after fire at Waterloo homeWATERLOO — Authorities say a Waterloo woman was taken to a hospital after a fire at her home.
Firetrucks were dispatched to the house a little before 10 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters said flames were coming through some windows as they arrived. The woman already had escaped.
She reported that a space heater had caught some bedding and other items on fire in her room on the ground floor.Her name hasn’t been released.