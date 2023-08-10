353 area code for part of Wisconsin goes into effect in September
MADISON, Wis. — A new telephone area code for southern Wisconsin is set to go into effect next month.
The 353 area code will overlay the 608 area code region beginning Sept. 15, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday. Customers requesting new or additional lines in the region will get the new area code. People with an existing 608 area code will keep that number.
The 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes — the three numbers that follow the area code — by the first quarter of 2024, according to the state Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in Wisconsin.
The 608 area code includes Madison, Beloit, Janesville, Monroe, La Crosse, Platteville, Wisconsin Dells and at least part of 21 counties, according to the commission.
Trial begins for man charged in killing of 10-year-old girl
Henry Dinkins, 51, opted to be tried before an Iowa judge instead of a jury in the 2020 murder of Breasia Terrell, the Quad-City Times reported.
Dinkins pleaded not guilty in 2021 to first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Prosecutors say Dinkins took the girl from a Davenport apartment complex in July 2020, fatally shot her and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa. Breasia was the half sister of Dinkins’ son, and investigators have said both children were staying the night with him at the apartment where he was living with a girlfriend.
The girl’s disappearance prompted a monthslong search that ended in March 2021 when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains.
Sheriff: Cook County Jail inmate was beaten to death
CHICAGO — An inmate was beaten to death Tuesday morning inside the hospital wing of Cook County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Jail security responded to a disturbance shortly after 9 a.m. and found two inmates fighting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Staff immediately separated the men and began performing lifesaving measures on Johnny Hendrix, 29, of Rockford, the statement said, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the statement and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and has requested that the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force also begin an investigation. There was no immediate word on charges in the case.
Hendrix was taken into custody Saturday on three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass.