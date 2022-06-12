Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder
DES MOINES — Two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Friday.
James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences overturned. This time lawyers argued that their clients should not have been tried as adults because the crimes were committed when they were 18 and 19 years old.
In Dorsey’s case, he was only five days past his 18th birthday when he killed Juanita Weaver during a home invasion in 1984. He argued that modern medical and social science shows the brain does not fully mature until age 25, the Des Moines Register reported.
State law states that youth who commit crimes before they turn 18 cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole. But once someone turns 18, they face the full penalties prescribed by law.
Justice Christopher McDonald, who wrote both majority opinions, acknowledges that the 18th birthday might be an arbitrary place to draw a line, but said a line must be drawn somewhere. He cited many areas outside criminal law where turning 18 triggers new rights and responsibilities.
Sandoval was 19 in 2004 when he shot and killed two men during a fight outside a Des Moines bar. McDonald held that Sandoval has passed the statute of limitations to challenge his conviction.
Walsh becomes 3rd woman to lead Wisconsin Board of Regents
MADISON, Wis. — Karen Walsh is the new president of the Wisconsin Board of Regents.
Walsh takes over after serving as vice president for the past year. She ran uncontested in Friday’s election after Ed Manydeeds declined to run again for board president and instead backed Walsh, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019.
“I’m humbled to lead such a talented, cohesive group of colleagues,” Walsh said in a statement. “Their passion for public higher education and the Wisconsin Idea is matched only by the dedication and creativity of our faculty, staff and students.”
A former assistant dean for external relations of the engineering school at UW-Madison, Walsh is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family organization dedicated to human and animal health and welfare.
Walsh is the third woman to lead the board since the UW System was formed more than 50 years ago. The others were Joyce Erdman in 1980-82 and Regina Miller in 2015-2017.
3rd Illinois monkeypox case identified in DuPage County
WHEATON, Ill. — Public health officials have identified a third case of monkeypox a week after the first two cases appeared in Illinois.
WLS-TV reports that a man in DuPage County tested positive for monkeypox after traveling internationally. The adult male was in a country that has reported an outbreak, according to the DuPage County Health Department.
Test results were positive Friday at an Illinois Department of Public Health lab. A test to confirm the outcome is pending at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus,” the health department said in news release.
The outbreak of the viral disease reached Illinois June 2 in a man who had traveled to Europe. A second Chicago resident was found to have the illness a day later.
Judge tosses corruption case against Chicago-area contractor
CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed a public corruption case against a construction contractor even before the end of trial testimony.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly dismissed a charge of wire fraud on Friday against Debra Fazio as part of an alleged $700,000 kickback scheme with the highway commissioner of Bloomingdale Township, near Chicago. Kennelly concluded that prosecutors had not proven that Fazio, who owns Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., knew of the plot or participated in it.
The highway commissioner at the time, Robert Czernek, pleaded guilty in March to one count of honest services wire fraud for accepting $280,000 in kickbacks. He agreed to cooperate with the government in prosecuting Fazio and her boyfriend and co-defendant, Mario Giannini, a longtime Bulldog employee.
The case continues against Giannini.
Czernek testified this week that Giannini proposed the plan a few months after Czernek was appointed highway commissioner in 2012. Bloomingdale Township is about 27 miles west of Chicago.
“He said, ‘We can make some money on this,’” Czernek told jurors.
Czernek said he approved $700,000 in Bulldog invoices during the next eight years for delivering stone, earth-leveling and storm sewer work. Czernek said he would leave notes in secluded places describing how the invoices should look and Giannini would copy them verbatim.
