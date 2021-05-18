Off-duty Chicago police officer dies fleeing traffic stop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — An off-duty Chicago police officer who was killed when the SUV he was driving slammed into a power pole early Monday was fleeing from police who had tried to make a traffic stop shortly before the crash, authorities said.
In a news release, Arlington Heights Police said the 29-year-old man was speeding when he was spotted by an officer in nearby Rolling Meadows, but fled when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. According to the release, the officer stopped chasing the SUV after a short time.
A couple miles away in Arlington Heights, the driver lost control of the SUV, which after it struck the power pole, became airborne and traveled through three yards before it came to a stop against a house, police said.
No one inside that home was injured. The officer was ejected from the SUV and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Authorities have not released the man’s name, but Chicago Police confirmed that the man was an off-duty officer who worked in the 15th District.
A passenger in the man’s vehicle was taken to a hospital and was treated and released.
Teen hospitalized after being struck by bullet
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head and neck while riding his bike in Chicago on Sunday morning, authorities said.
Police said the boy was riding his bike around 8 a.m. on the city’s South Side when shots were fired from a passing car, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in grave condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No arrests have been made.
Belvidere Jeep factory plans 1,600 job cuts
BELVIDERE, Ill. — Some 1,600 jobs are being cut at a Jeep Cherokee factory in northern Illinois as automakers continue being plagued by the global shortage of semiconductors.
The U.S. arm of Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, said Friday it was cutting one of the two work shifts at its Belvidere Assembly Plant as of July 26. That could result in the layoffs of 1,641 workers, company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.
The company is trying to “balance sales with production,” although the factory’s situation “has been further exacerbated by the unprecedented global microchip shortage,” Tinson said.
The Belvidere plant has been idled since late March, with Stellantis repeatedly delaying the reopening that is now not expected until at least later this month.
Numerous other auto plants, including many owned by General Motors and Ford, have shut down in the past few months because of the chip shortage, which was caused by semiconductor makers switching their factories to more profitable consumer-electronics processors when automakers closed last year due to the pandemic.
Interstate signs to point out charging stations
SPRINGFIELD — Interstate highway drivers in Illinois will soon see signs directing them to charging stations for electric vehicles.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says it’s part of a national effort to promote autos that run on alternative fuels.
It’s also in line with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s goal of putting 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
The Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate for promoting alternative fuels. In Illinois, signs will go up on Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.
The blue signs will read “Alternative Fuels Corridor.” The Transportation Department later will add the charging-station directional information to its blue signs near exit ramps which direct motorists to gas stations, restaurants, hotels and camping sites, and tourist attractions.
Additional signs will be placed in the future showing locations for compressed and liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.
CHICAGO — Suburban Chicago’s commuter rail service is adding cars that accommodate bicycles on two train lines.
Metra said in a statement that the bike cars were operational on the Rock Island and BNSF lines starting Saturday. The cars carry 16 bicycles instead of the five bikes that are allowed on Metra’s accessible diesel railcars.
The bike cars will be available on weekday and weekend trains, and are easily identifiable: the exterior of the cars has a bright blue and grey color scheme and a large white bicycle decal next to the exterior doors.
CHICAGO — The pastor of a Chicago Roman Catholic parish who was asked to step aside following allegations he sexually assaulted a minor 36 years ago was reinstated Friday.
In a letter to members of Christ the King parish, Cardinal Blase Cupich said the Rev. Larry Sullivan has returned to duties because the allegations could not be substantiated.
Sullivan was asked to step aside last month after an accusation that he and another person attacked a woman in an alley in 1984 before he was to leave for the seminary. Sullivan was 18 years old at the time of the alleged attack.
Cupich said a thorough review was made by Archdiocesan Office of Child Abuse Investigations and Review and an outside investigator. He said attempts to obtain information from the accuser were unsuccessful.
Sullivan has been pastor at Christ the King on Chicago’s Southwest Side since 2014, according to the archdiocese.