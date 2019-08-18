Tree falls, killing teen aiding storm cleanup
CHETEK, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are investigating the death of a teenager who was hit by a falling tree while helping with storm cleanup.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it happened Friday at a residence outside of Chetek. He said the preliminary investigation shows the teen was assisting in storm cleanup with a large group of people, when he did not see a tree coming down and it stuck him.
Life-saving measures were attempted but the teen died at the scene.
Man charged with shooting state trooper
WHEELING, Ill. — A 43-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding an Illinois state trooper who was serving a warrant at the man’s home.
Authorities said Volodymyr Dragan, of Wheeling, shot the 32-year-old trooper on Thursday evening.
The trooper was among a group of officers serving a warrant for aggravated assault on a police officer and other allegations stemming from a state police traffic stop on Interstate 294 early Thursday. The trooper’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Dragan was arrested and scheduled for a bond hearing Saturday. He also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm to a police officer, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated assault of a police officer.
It was unclear Saturday whether Dragan has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Semi driver convicted in crash that injured 33
PORTAGE, Wis. — A semi driver accused of taking too many prescription pills before his rig slammed into a disabled school bus and injured 33 people in Columbia County has been found guilty of felony charges.
A jury on Thursday convicted 43-year-old Wayne Murphy on 30 charges, including reckless injury. Many of the injured in last year’s crash were children. They were from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee.
The bus driver had pulled over on the interstate near DeForest because of mechanical problems. Murphy faces up to a maximum 126 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.