Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.
Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the newspaper that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9:24 p.m.
“We came out and police had the block taped off. ... A whole lot of people were pretty upset. ... It’s scary,” Brunson said.
Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it’s “just sad that someone does this.”
Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.
As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn’t issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show.
Slain mail carrier remembered for his positive attitude
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Postal Service employee who was killed Friday while he was delivering the mail in Wisconsin is being remembered for his positive and caring attitude.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Chicago confirmed Aundre Cross was the worker who was shot and killed Friday evening on the north side of Milwaukee, according to the Journal Sentinel.
Before transferring to his current route, Cross delivered mail to the New Pitts Mortuary in the Franklin Heights neighborhood. Mortuary owner Michelle Pitts said she is devastated over Cross’ death.
“He was a person that could light up the room,” Pitts said. “When he walked in to deliver our mail, he would literally light the funeral home up because he was always so jolly. He was a man that loved God with everything in him. He was going to make sure he left some type of biblical message with you.”
A former co-worker said the 44-year-old Cross had four children. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting, but they hadn’t made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.
Church officials clear Chicago priest Pfleger of abuse claim
CHICAGO — A prominent Roman Catholic priest known for his activism has been reinstated as leader of his Chicago parish after being cleared by church officials of allegations that he sexually abused a minor decades ago.
The Chicago Archdiocese released a letter Saturday saying that a review board found “no reason to suspect” that the Rev. Michael Pfleger was guilty of the allegations. Pfleger had stepped away from his duties as pastor of St. Sabina Church in October during the review.
Cardinal Blase Cupich said in the letter that he recognizes the “great toll” Pfleger’s absence had on the parish and said “I am committed to do everything possible to see that his good name is restored.”
In October, a man in his late 40s said through an attorney that Pfleger abused him twice in the late 1980s during choir rehearsals in the St. Sabina rectory. That claim was similar to other allegations Pfleger faced last year involving two brothers than 40 years ago, of which he was also cleared by the archdiocese.
Pfleger, 73, denied the abuse allegations and spoke briefly before parishioners at a Saturday evening Mass about his reinstatement.
“This has been very painful,” Pfleger said. “Thank you for your love, for your support and your prayers.”
Pfleger, who is white, leads a Black church in Chicago’s largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood. His activism captured the attention of film director Spike Lee, who based a character played by actor John Cusack in the 2015 film “Chi-Raq” on Pfleger.
Pfleger has made national headlines for his activism on an array of issues — calling for gun control and better schools and jobs, opposing cigarette and alcohol advertising, taking on drug dealers and stores that sell drug paraphernalia, and leading countless protests. He has been sued for his activism and once said it “has resulted in jealousy, attacks and hate.”
Attorney Eugene Hollander, who filed the latest abuse allegation against Pfleger, said his client is “incredibly hurt” by the archdiocese’s decision.
Hollander also represented the two men who came forward in 2021 with sexual abuse allegations. He said they had voluntarily submitted polygraph tests supporting their claims before the archdiocese determined their allegations were unfounded.
“In combination with the brothers’ claims and their evidence, and my current client’s claim, we had a staggering amount of evidence,” Hollander said.
The decisions will send a “deep chilling effect and strongly discourage victims of sexual abuse to come forward,” Hollander said.
“Obviously the St. Sabina community really strongly rallied around Father Pfleger, and I think it’s very unfortunate that it’s kind of turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse allegations,” Hollander said.
