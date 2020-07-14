News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10 million over 3 months

Iowa auditor questions legality of Test Iowa reporting chain

state page news in brief

Virus possibly cause of Iowa inmate death as cases rise

Murphysboro may rename park after influential Black educator

Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public

Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

Wisconsin congressman blames coughing fit on dry throat

Police, volunteers search for missing 10-year-old Iowa girl

Illinois news in brief

Illinois revenues drop $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic

Police investigate fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed over financial issues

state news in brief

Illinois revenues drop $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

News in brief

3 killed in Wisconsin house fire

Cans, bottles stacking up? Iowa returns should get back to normal

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Mexican American man charged with hate crime in fatal crash

Biden's Iowa hires signal tightening in state Trump won big

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

$100,000 reward offered for info on noose at Iowa data center

Iowa woman gets probation for holding party during shutdown

Biden's Iowa hires signal possible tightening in state Trump won big

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Wisconsin man charged with homicide as hate crime in fatal crash

Iowa/WIsconsin/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

Petition filed to recall Madison's mayor, unrest cited

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Man on scooter fatally struck by Illinois police SUV

Catering company furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Illinois man faces new charges in 2019 killing of deputy

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Chicago Police forming citywide unit to combat violent crime

Recount underway in 2018 Macon County sheriff election

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

CDC: Minorities affected much more in meatpacking outbreaks

Evers restarting plans to expand I-94 around Milwaukee

Christopher Columbus statue coming down in namesake city

Man dies after crashing head-on into Milwaukee squad car