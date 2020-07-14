Construction worker killed by truck
COLUMBUS, Wis. — A construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway, according to sheriff’s officials.
The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction.
The victim was employed by a private construction company.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner, according to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.
Fake phone cases seized at O’Hare
CHICAGO — Federal officers have seized 450 fake iPhone cases during an inspection at a facility at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and were headed to an Amazon facility in Joliet, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The cases are described as being of poor quality and design. Authorities said that number of actual iPhone cases at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would be valued at $17,550.
“Fake items like these cases cost the U.S. jobs and lost revenue for U.S. companies,” said Shane Campbell, area port director for the Customs and Border Protection in Chicago. “On top of those counterfeits, we’re also seizing other items like narcotics, illegal prescriptions, firearms and the list goes on.”
Nearly 200 counterfeit watches were found in late June and early July at a mail facility at the airport. Officers inspected 175 parcels containing 193 watches due to incorrect manifests or X-ray anomalies.
Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents have seized 27,599 shipments containing counterfeit goods during fiscal year 2019.
Officer avoids serious injury in shootout
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine police officer escaped serious injury when he was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two individuals, authorities said.
The investigator was sitting in his police vehicle Monday when the shooting began.
The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. The officer suffered minor injuries from shattering glass.
The officer got out of the vehicle and identified himself as an officer, according to police.
One of the individuals fled and the other dropped a handgun and was arrested. Officials say the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident.
The individual that fled is still at large.
Chicago cop rescues miniature horse
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer rescued a miniature horse after finding the animal tied to a truck outside without access to water or shade, police said.
Police said an officer discovered the horse on Monday afternoon in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The horse was tied to a tow truck in a vacant lot and it had no access to food or water, and the truck was not parked in the shade, WLS-TV reported.
A 30-year-old man who police said owned the horse was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.
Police have released no further details, including who is now caring from the miniature horse.