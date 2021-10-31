Northwestern University investigating off-campus drugging incidents
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University’s Police Department has launched an investigation after several people were drugged without their consent at off-campus gatherings, the department said.
The investigation comes just weeks after reports of similar incidents at on-campus fraternity houses prompted the Evanston school to suspend all fraternity-related activities. That ban on social events, which was initially set to be lifted after three weeks, was extended earlier this month until at least Jan. 3 of next year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The university has not detailed the latest incidents, other than to say one of the most recent ones occurred at the address of a non-Greek affiliated student organization.
On Friday, the police department issued an alert to notify students of the latest incidents.
“If you suspect that you or a friend has symptoms that may indicate nonconsensual drugging, call 911 or go to the emergency room, where you can get medical attention and/or request a screening for nonconsensual drugging,” police said.
Federal judge declines to issue a ruling in Wisconsin Ojibwe wolf hunt case
MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has declined to issue a ruling on a preliminary injunction requested by Ojibwe tribes to stop the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt.
But Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said Friday he had “deep misgivings” about state rules that proved inadequate in February to keep the wolf kill to the intended target.
The case is part of a lawsuit filed Sept. 21 by six Wisconsin Ojibwe tribes against the Department of Natural Resources and Natural Resources Board.
The tribes argue that the hunt violates their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Wisconsin wolf hunting and trapping season in February resulted in a kill of 218 wolves, 99 wolves above the state-licensed quota. The shares had been split 119 for the state and 81 for the tribes.
The take by state-licensed hunters and trappers effectively consumed the tribes’ quota.
The tribes are represented by the California-based environmental group Earthjustice.
The case took an unusual turn due to a preliminary injunction on the wolf season handed out Oct. 22 in a similar case by a Dane County judge.
With the season already effectively blocked, Peterson said he wasn’t able to issue relief.
But he heard arguments and testimony over 7 hours Friday.