CHICAGO — Close observers of R. Kelly’s Cook County cases might have had a touch of deja vu Tuesday during the singer’s latest hearing.

Attorneys noted in court that Kelly’s defense filed a motion months ago to dismiss one of his indictments, and prosecutors had filed a response. Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said he intended to file a similar motion soon on another of Kelly’s cases. Judge Lawrence Flood said it was time to get everything moving toward resolution.

