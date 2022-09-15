WAUKESHA, Wis. — Four staff members at a Waukesha child care center were taken into custody while investigators looked into allegations of physical abuse.
According to Waukesha police, three staff members at The Lawrence School were booked and released Wednesday on potential charges of failure to protect and the fourth person was arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail on possible child abuse charges.
The center closed early Wednesday and police worked most of the day to reunite children with their parents.
“The investigative team developed a plan to substantiate and moreover have access to key personnel and pieces of evidence,” Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in a statement late Wednesday. Baumann said the school was also found to be operating at over 150% of its state-regulated capacity.
Alderman in Madison steps down from post
MADISON, Wis. — A local alderman in Wisconsin whose name appears on the membership rolls of a far-right extremist group has resigned.
Madison Alderman Gary Halverson was among hundreds of elected officials, military members and law enforcement officers who were on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members, the group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Halverson was elected in April 2021 and had one year left in his term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.