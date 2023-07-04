A former Iowa police officer already facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is now being sued by two sisters who claim he had sex with them while they were teenagers and he was on duty.

Michael Tobin, 35, who was fired from the Clarksville Police Department in March 2022, is currently facing three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight misdemeanor charges of sexual exploitation through the use of images of minors engaged in sexual acts. Some of the charges are tied to allegations that Tobin showed a minor multiple images, obtained as part of previous criminal investigations, depicting various other minors engaged in sexual activity.

