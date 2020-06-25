IOWA CITY — Iowa regulators say they found no workplace safety violations at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant, which employed several people who died after contracting the coronavirus.
The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its inquiry into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctioning the meat company.
County officials and workers have alleged that in March and part of April workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing. The company says it has taken numerous safety steps since then, including requiring masks, screening for symptoms, and frequent testing.
Black Hawk County has said that more than 1,000 of the Waterloo plant’s 2,800 workers had tested positive for the virus or antibodies by early May.
Inmate charged with murder in death of another inmate
FORT DODGE — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week.
Eric Hall, 44, was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his Fort Dodge Correctional Facility cell, the Des Moines Register reported.
Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. Investigators reported that Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before his body was discovered.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s said Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head.
Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.
Police investigate shooting death of Des Moines man
DES MOINES — Des Moines police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a city park.
Officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found a man critically injured with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release.
The man, later identified as Paye Blawou, 31, of Des Moines, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police have not released information on what might have led to the shooting, and no arrested had been reported by Wednesday morning.
Police said Blawou’s death is the city’s 13th homicide of 2020.