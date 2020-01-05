Woman outside car in Iowa hit, killed
DE SOTO, Iowa — A person who was standing outside a car that had crashed into a guardrail in central Iowa died when another car hit her, the Iowa State Patrol has reported.
The incident happened early Saturday morning along I-80 near De Soto after a vehicle lost control due to slippery road conditions and hit a guardrail, television station KCCI reported. Investigators said a passenger in the car, Carmen Benitez, 51, was standing outside the wrecked vehicle when a second car hit her. Benitez died at the scene.
Security guard shoots man at restaurant
CHICAGO — A security guard at a Chicago restaurant fatally shot a man after an armed confrontation early Saturday, police said.
The 40-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck just before 2 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta restaurant on the city’s northwest side, police said. He died later Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center.