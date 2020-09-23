Iowa City man shoots woman before turning gun on himself
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man shot a woman living with him before turning the gun on himself, police say.
Iowa City police said Tuesday that their investigation showed that no other people were in the home that 49-year-old Floyd Lowell Rush and 45-year-old Latoya Patrice Smith shared when they died Sept. 15. Police also said both died from injuries from a single handgun found at the scene.
Police said the deaths occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Emergency responders were called to the home at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 by concerned family members who saw through a window that Smith was lying on the bathroom floor.
Police said Rush shot Smith several times before shooting himself.
Milwaukee mayor’s budget proposal cuts 120 police officersMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett would reduce the city’s police force by 120 positions in his proposed 2021 budget. Barrett was to present the $1.5 billion budget to the Common Council Tuesday.
The police positions would be reduced through attrition. The mayor’s budget cuts about $430,000 from the police department’s current funding level.
The proposal follows the loss of 60 sworn police jobs in this year’s budget, which cut the department to about 1,800 officers.
The budget cuts follow calls nationwide to defund police amid the demonstrations and marches for racial justice.
“I have presented many budgets to the council and we have worked on them together, but this is by far the most sobering one because it’s really the year when our budget challenges have reached a pretty dramatic crescendo,” Barrett told the Journal Sentinel.
Barrett said the city was expecting a difficult budget year even before the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout and the marches for racial justice.
Barrett’s budget would also make cuts to the city’s fire department, which could likely result in the closure of one fire station. There would be an additional fee for street lighting and a $10 increase in the wheel tax.
Iowa police announce 4 arrests in case of burning bodyKELLOGG, Iowa — Police in Iowa have arrested four people in the death of a man whose body was found burning last week in rural central Iowa ditch.
Steven Vogel, 31, of Grinnell, was arrested Tuesday morning in the death of 44-year-old Michael Williams, of Grinnell, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Williams’ body was found ablaze in a ditch near Kellogg after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 about the fire. Investigators said Tuesday that they believe Vogel strangled Williams on Sept. 12. Willliams’ body was then wrapped and bound and dumped in the ditch on Sept. 16, where it was set ablaze, police said.
Vogel has been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
Others arrested were Julia Cox, 55, Roy Lee Garner, 57, and Cody Johnson, 29, all of Grinnell. They’re each charged with abuse of a corpse, destruction of evidence and accessory after the fact.
Police acknowledged that the killing of Williams, who is Black, had led to fears in the community that he may have been targeted because of his race. Grinnell College even canceled classes Monday based on that fear. But police said Williams and Vogel were well acquainted.
“The investigation has revealed no evidence to show the acts against Michael Williams were motivated by his race nor that his death was the result of a hate crime,” the release said.
Suspect arrested in slaying of Chetek man
CHETEK, Wis. — Barron County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a man in Chetek.
Dispatchers got a call from a woman Sunday afternoon who said she found her son unresponsive outside of the house and that there was blood inside the home.
Deputies arrived found 23-year-old Garrett Macone was dead. Detectives began doing interviews and several hours later arrested a 25-year-old Rice Lake man in Macone’s death.He’s currently being held in the Barron County Jail. Officials haven’t said how Macone died.