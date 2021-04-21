Woman sentenced in labor trafficking case
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago woman was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging she helped several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. illegally and forbid them from leaving her home until they paid off debts to her.
Concepcion Malinek, 50, of Cicero, had pleaded guilty last year to one count of labor trafficking.
Prosecutors said that from 2009 to 2019, Malinek helped at least 10 Guatemalan immigrants enter the U.S. illegally and forced them to work in a factory to pay off their debts to her. They said Malinek threatened the victims with deportation and separation from their children to force the victims to continue to work. Most lived in her basement.
Besides the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang ordered Malinek to pay $112,545 in restitution to the victims.
Eau Claire man involved in fatal crash enters plea
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother who were picking up litter along a Chippewa County highway has pleaded no contest to a charge for his role in the 2018 crash.
John Stender, 24, of Eau Claire, entered the plea Monday to aiding a felon-falsifying information. A misdemeanor charge relating to huffing from an aerosol can was dismissed.
Stender was charged for failing to assist law enforcement following the crash and not returning to the scene after he left it with Colten Treu, the driver, the Star Tribune reported.
Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison after entering no contest pleas to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had purchased an aerosol can at the Lake Hallie Walmart on Nov. 3, 2018, and were huffing as they drove back to Treu’s home in Chippewa Falls.
The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P in Lake Hallie, veered off the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts.
The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna Kelley, both 9, Haylee Hickle, age 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider.
Another 10-year-old girl was injured in the crash and was hospitalized for three weeks.
The girls were fourth-graders and members of Troop 3055 in nearby Chippewa Falls.
2 White men charged with hate crime in Des Moines incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Des Moines have charged two White men accused of attacking a Black man on a residential street in front of their children with hate crimes.
The attack happened Saturday in the city’s Capital Heights neighborhood, the Des Moines Register reported. Joseph William Rossing, 35, and Robert Ray Shelton, 49, both of Des Moines, had met in the street as Rossing sought to sell kids scooters to Shelton, police said. That’s when the victim drove by and yelled at the men to get their children out of the street.
Witnesses told police that the men pried open the victim’s door and punched and kicked the victim in the face while yelling racial slurs at him.
According to court documents in the case, Rossing is on parole for various convictions ranging from theft and drug counts to assault and is a member of a White supremacist gang. Shelton is on probation for a marijuana possession charge, police said.
Both men are charged with assault in violation of individual rights causing bodily injury, Iowa’s hate crime charge.
Rossing and Shelton were still being held at the Polk County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to online inmate records. Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for April 28.
Man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
MERRILL, Wis. — A man died after the tractor he was operating flipped over in a field in Lincoln County, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the field in the Town of Merrill shortly before 4 p.m. Monday where they found a 46-year-old man pinned underneath the tractor. They worked to free the man who died at the scene.
Authorities said the victim was using the tractor to try to remove a large truck that was stuck in the field when the tractor flipped over and pinned him.
Responding agencies include the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill Fire Department, and Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. The Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Air helicopter was also requested but later cancelled.
2 sentenced for roles in robbery
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two Iowa men convicted for their roles in a violent 2018 home-invasion robbery followed by a shootout with police have been sentenced to decades in prison.
Michael Bibby, 35, was sentenced Monday to up to 60 years in prison, the Ottumwa Courier reported. Bibby was convicted earlier this month of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.
An accomplice, 26-year-old Dalton Cook, was also sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison for robbery, burglary and willful injury.
Authorities said Bibby and Cook, both of Ottumwa, were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, and shot and seriously injured a man in front of the home. The three fled and were later intercepted by Ottumwa police officers near Liberty Elementary School, where the shootout occurred.
One of the men, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police, authorities said. Bibby also was shot, but survived. Police later arrested Cook following a manhunt. No officers were injured in the shootout.
Man found unfit for trial
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — A judge has found a man suspected of killing a coworker at a northern Iowa meat processing plant too mentally unfit to stand trial.
On Friday, a judge ordered Lukouxs Brown, 26, to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center, television station WHO-TV reported. The judge found that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge brought against him.
Brown was charged after the February stabbing death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove.
Police have said both men were employees at Prestage Foods and knew each other, but have not released other details on what my have led to the stabbing.
Police ID fatal shooting victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man who was found fatally shot last week in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380.
Davvion Izael Flemings, 26, died in the shooting, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Officers were called to a home near the Kenwood Park neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from the home, police have said
Arriving officers found Flemings behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters and medics administered emergency care to Flemings, but he died at the scene, police said.
Detectives gathered evidence at the scene. No arrests were reported Tuesday morning.