Iowa man accused of killing roommate
AMES, Iowa — Ames police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of fatally injuring his roommate at their apartment.
Officers who responded to the residence around 6:10 p.m. Thursday found the injured man suffering from knife wounds. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.
Story County court records said 55-year-old David Hunter is charged with first-degree murder and with misdemeanor assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Police said he threatened another person. Police have not released the name of the roommate or the other person.
Man shot, killed by niece’s attacker
CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 66-year-old man who went to his niece’s aid during a sexual assault in their home was shot and killed by the attacker.
Police said the 25-year-old attacker entered the South Side home through a window about 9 p.m. Thursday, tied up the 17-year-old girl in her bedroom and assaulted her.
Police said her uncle heard her screams and ran to her aid, and the assailant shot him in the back and the head. He died at a hospital. The girl was hospitalized.
Police said they captured the attacker after he ran from the scene and he remains in custody. His name hasn’t been released.
Appeals court upholds killer’s life sentence
DES MOINES — The Iowa Appeals Court has ruled against a convicted killer who says he “died” during a medical emergency and thus fulfilled his life sentence.
Wapello County court records say Benjamin Schreiber has been serving the life term since being convicted in 1997 of beating a man to death.
Schreiber says his heart stopped five times on March 30, 2015, at a hospital where he had been taken from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Schreiber filed for release in April 2018.
A district judge found little merit in Schreiber’s argument, saying his filing confirmed he was still among the living.
Evers: Evergeen a holiday tree
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the evergreen on display at the state Capitol a holiday tree, reversing his predecessor who declared it a Christmas tree.
The state Department of Administration places a huge evergreen in the Capitol rotunda every year ahead of Christmas. The tree has been a tradition in the Capitol since 1916.
Wisconsin Assembly OKs avert-suicide bills
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a package of eight bills designed to prevent suicides.
Democrats argued the measures passed Thursday aren’t as effective as gun control measures they refused to debate, including one that would allow judges to confiscate guns from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
The bills now head to the Senate.