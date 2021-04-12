Man accused of shooting police officer held on bond
CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting a suburban Chicago police officer during a traffic stop last week was ordered held Sunday in lieu of $3 million.
Enrique Rosa, 27, remained hospitalized for wounds suffered Thursday in an exchange of gunfire with the unnamed officer and couldn’t attend the bond hearing. Rosa is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery.
Cook County prosecutors said Rosa was confronted by police after his girlfriend informed Forest Park authorities he took her vehicle and was going to harm her mother. Prosecutors say after Rosa was stopped, he almost immediately jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire on officers, striking one in the arm and leg.
Rosa and the officer were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where both underwent surgery. The officer was released Saturday.
Illinois State Police said they were investigating the officer’s use of force.
Voters elect Black woman as village president
COLP, Ill. — Voters in the southern Illinois community of Colp made history last week when they elected a Black woman village president.
Marcella Clark was elected Tuesday with 30 votes, with incumbent Village President Tammy O’Daniell-Howell receiving 16 and challenger Bryan Riekena 11.
Colp is a predominantly White, incorporated village of less than 250. It and the neighboring communities of No. 9 and Dewmaine accepted Black residents when many towns in the region did not allow persons of color to reside within their city limits.
Clark has served on the Colp Village Board for 15 years, first elected after her husband’s death in 1992. He also served on the village board.
Clark said she wanted to be village president because she believes the village ‘‘has gone down.”
Clark will take office in May. She plans to encourage residents to volunteer for projects that help the village.
Wounded toddler removed from induced coma
CHICAGO — A toddler who was shot last week during a road rage incident on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma, according to doctors treating the 21-month-old child.
Doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital say 21-month-old Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator. Pediatric Dr. Marcelo Malakooti says while the boy needs assistance with his breathing and other therapies, it was deemed safe to remove him from the coma.
Kayden was shot Tuesday after an SUV trying to merge into traffic nearly struck the car he was riding in. Police say a verbal altercation between the drivers resulted in gunfire from the SUV that struck the toddler in the temple.
Jushawn Brown, who was driving the car the child was in, was charged with unlawful gun possession and released on $5,000 bail. No other arrests have been made.