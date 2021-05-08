U.S. inspector details violations at ICE facility
CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s office detailed several violations at a southern Illinois jail that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, according to a report released Thursday.
An inspection of the Pulaski County Jail revealed the facility didn’t consistently enforce the use of facial coverings, social distancing and other precautions that would have mitigated the spread of COVID-19. Between February 2020 and February 2021, the jail had 111 cases of COVID-19.
In its report, the inspector general’s office noted the jail did not have procedures in place for chronic care nor did it conduct routine wellness checks of detainees held in segregation. The failure to have a color-coded visual identification system based on the criminal history of detainees caused the housing of a detainee with significant criminal history with detainees with no criminal histories. The mistake was revealed to jail officials by an inmate.
NORTH UTICA — Three people died after apparently igniting a “black powder substance” and causing an explosion near a state park in northern Illinois, a coroner said.
First responders were called to an area along the Illinois River west of a Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where they discovered three dead males around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Black powder was the original gunpowder and can be used to make fireworks.
“With assistance from the (Illinois) State Police, the Kane County Bomb Squad Unit & the FBI, it was determined that the individuals appeared to have ignited a type of black powder substance along an area near the riverbank,” LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said. The three died from injuries they received in the explosion, Ploch said. The victims’ names have not been released.
Canadian manufacturer to open Joliet plant
JOLIET — A Canadian electric-vehicle maker will build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Joliet to produce small trucks and heavier electric machinery, officials said Friday.
Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs.
The state will provide tax credits and the company is working with local officials on additional incentives, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. Production will help the state reach its goal of having 1 million electric vehicles in circulation by 2030, he said.
Lion founder and CEO Marc Bedard said the 900,000 square-foot facility will be the company’s largest U.S. dedicated production site. He said it responds to greater demand for American-made electric vehicles and will bring production closer to customers.