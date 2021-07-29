Judge delays decision on charging former policeman
MILWAUKEE — A judge has delayed his decision on whether to go around prosecutors and find probable cause to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro is expected to decide Friday whether enough evidence exists to charge Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death five years ago.
Mensah shot Anderson in 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a Wauwatosa park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.
Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in each case.
Anderson’s family invoked a rarely used grand jury-like proceeding known as a John Doe to get a judge to take a fresh look at the case. The process has a judge listening to witness testimony to decide whether enough probable cause exists to justify charges.
Positive COVID-19 cases double in a week
MADISON, Wis. — Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Wednesday were twice as high as a week ago and seven-times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, leading state health officials to again urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.
There were 792 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and the seven-day daily average was 478, up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago.
As of Wednesday, just over 49% of the state was fully vaccinated. Since January, more than 98% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated, the state health department said.
This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who live in areas with substantial or high disease transmission wear masks while indoors,vaccinated or not.
That currently applies to 14 Wisconsin counties: Florence, Iron, Pepin, Bayfield, Sawyer, Buffalo, Oneida, Forest, Shawano, Adams, Calumet, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine.
MARINETTE, Wis. — An 84-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of murder in the 1976 shootings of a couple camping in a northeast Wisconsin park, wrapping up a case that grew cold over more than four decades until DNA technology led to an arrest.
A jury in Marinette County returned verdicts soon after beginning deliberations in the trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24, at McClintock Park. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
The counts are punishable by life in prison, but Judge James Morrison asked attorneys from both sides to offer briefs outlining opinions on how the sentencing should proceed.
The murders of Schuldes and Matheys were unsolved for more than four decades.