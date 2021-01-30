No charges filed in fatal gunbattle at Hiawatha mobile home park
HIAWATHA, Iowa — No charges will be filed in the death of a Hiawatha man who was shot during a gun battle last year, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said.
Joshua Lathrop died and three others were injured May 30 at the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park in Hiawatha.
Two brothers who were armed went to the trailer court after hearing that one of their girlfriends had been attacked. An intoxicated Lathrop confronted the brothers and several residents armed with bats and handguns joined the argument.
Lathrop prevented one of the brothers from leaving and eventually hit him, prompting a “frenzied gun battle” involving 25 shots, Vander Sanden said.
Vander Sanden said the investigation was plagued by conflicting witness statements, including an unclear picture of who shot first.
But he ruled “without question, that Joshua Lathrop was the catalyst of this violent encounter.”
Prosecutors decry attorneys’ request for victim’s bank records
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Prosecutors in the case of a slain University of Iowa student are calling defense attorneys’ subpoenaing of the victim’s bank records a “fishing expedition.”
Prosecutors with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed a motion this week objecting after defense attorneys for 26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera subpoenaed Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death.
Tibbetts, 20, disappeared while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. After a massive police and volunteer effort to find her, Bahena Rivera led authorities to her body. Officials say Rivera stalked Tibbetts and stabbed her to death when she rejected his advances.
In their filing this week, prosecutors accuse defense attorneys of trying to hide the subpoena, noting that prosecutors were not made aware of the subpoena served this month on Bankers Trust in Des Moines until after it was served.
Defense didn’t give notice to the state or enter it in the court’s filing system, and didn’t ask or receive approval by the court as required, prosecutors said in the motion.
Attorneys for Rivera, Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese, did not immediately respond to an Associated Press phone message seeking comment Friday.
Rivera’s trial is set to begin May 17.
Illinois couple faces charges after photo inside U.S. Capitol
CHICAGO — Federal authorities have charged an Illinois couple who posed for a photograph inside the U.S. Capitol decked out in Trump 2020 attire during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
According to a federal criminal complaint, Christina Gerding, 46, and Jason Gerding, 50, of Quincy in western Illinois were arrested Thursday on charges of unlawful entry, disorderly or disruptive conduct on any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In the 11-page complaint, an FBI agent details a raft of evidence linking the couple to the insurrection, much of it provided by the couple themselves on social media.
One photograph posted to Jason Gerding’s Twitter account and retweeted widely shows the couple inside the Rotunda in front of a painting of the Declaration of Independence with a caption reading, “Quincy Made it Inside.”
The complaint also includes a photograph from Jan. 6 of a bust of George Washington wearing a red baseball hat with “Trump” emblazoned on the front that was posted on Gerding’s Facebook and Twitter account.
The two are at least the fourth and fifth Illinois residents to be arrested for taking part in the assault by a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters.
But they may be the first in which federal authorities have made a direct link between the two and QAnon, a network of adherents to a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.
In the complaint, the FBI included a post from Jason Gerding’s Twitter account from December in which he says he has booked a flight to Washington, D.C., for the pro-Trump rally that preceded the attack and asks “Anons” if they know of a good place to stay.
The complaint also includes another post on Jason Gerding’s Twitter, from Dec. 18, that includes an image of former President Abraham Lincoln and the quote, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
Evers lashes out at Republicans trying to eliminate mask mandate
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers lashed out Friday at rival Republicans who tried to repeal his statewide mask mandate, saying killing the order would be a ridiculous move comparable to abolishing speed limits.
Republican leaders say they want to kill the mandate not because they don’t believe masks work in the fight against the coronavirus but because Evers is trampling their constituents’ personal liberties.
Evers told reporters during a conference call Friday that Republicans were trying to throw out one of the only tools he has left to mitigate COVID-19′s spread. GOP lawmakers and conservative groups last year convinced the state Supreme Court to kill Evers’ stay-at-home order and the limits he placed on the size of indoor gatherings.
“It is important for people to remember that masks save lives,” the governor said. “It is not about individual liberty, as others would say. If some of those arguments would be in place, I would expect the Assembly and the Senate to be sending me legislation getting rid of speed limits on our highways so that liberties to go 100 mph aren’t constrained. Obviously that’s ridiculous, and getting rid of this mask mandate falls within that category.”
Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to end the governor’s health emergency declaration, which would kill the mask mandate. Assembly Republicans had been poised to follow suit Thursday but delayed a vote after learning that ending the emergency declaration would cost the state $49 million in federal food assistance.
The Senate tried to work around that by amending a COVID-19 relief bill to allow Evers to declare health emergencies only for the purpose of retaining federal aid. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos decided he needed more time to study the ramifications and put off a vote until next week.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society says it took in 160 snakes and rodents after authorities in Brown County seized them due to an ordinance violation.
A total of 52 ball python snakes, 84 rats and 24 mice were seized on Thursday in what the Humane Society is calling the largest single-day animal seizure in recent memory.
The Humane Society is seeking donations, as well as people to foster the animals temporarily. Because there is an ongoing investigation, the animals cannot be adopted at this time, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The animals have been distributed to Humane Society locations statewide and to foster homes to ease the burden. Spokeswoman Angela Speed said they believe the rodents were being bred as food for the snakes.
Speed said the Humane Society does not feed live animals to other animals.
“We adopt out rats and mice every day at the Wisconsin Humane Society as companions and loving pets to people,” Speed said. “They can be very affectionate and loving pets.”