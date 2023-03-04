MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters and elections officials are being warned about misleading mailers from a Washington, D.C.-based group that have incorrect information on pre-filled absentee ballot applications.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday that the errors were admitted to by the Center for Voter Information, a group that has worked to register voters and elect Democrats across the country. The elections commission said that the group’s commercial printer has admitted to mistakenly listing incorrect names on the absentee voter application form.
The elections commission has received numerous calls from voters, primarily in Dane County, who were confused by the mailing. However, it said the Center for Voter Information was unable to say how widespread its mailing was.
News of the mailing comes about a month before the April 4 election.
MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman said Friday he will run for a sixth term next year representing east-central Wisconsin, despite promising when he first ran not to serve more than a decade in Congress.
Grothman, 67, said in a telephone interview that he is campaigning and raising money for a sixth term.
“That’s the plan right now,” Grothman said when asked if he was running again. “It’s not something we’ve thought a lot about. ... I’ve talked to a lot of people over the past few months. Nobody has told me I shouldn’t run again.”
He made the pledge not to serve more than five terms during the Republican primary in 2014. Grothman said he doesn’t know what the maximum number of terms he would serve now is.
MADISON, Wis. — An attorney for former President Donald Trump who worked to overturn his loss in battleground Wisconsin has been reappointed by the state Supreme Court’s four conservative justices to a second term on a committee that advises judges on judicial conduct.
Jim Troupis’ reappointment to the panel was approved Thursday on a 4-3 vote by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with all three liberal justices dissenting. Troupis’ first term on the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee was slated to expire Tuesday. With the court’s reappointment, he will remain on the committee through March 7, 2026. Members of the nine-member advisory committee are limited to two successive three-year terms.
Troupis is a former Dane County Circuit Court judge who represented Trump in 2020 when he tried to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.
