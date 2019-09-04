Iowa authorities find kidnapped woman
STUART, Iowa — A woman who told police she’d been kidnapped at a Pennsylvania truck stop in July has been found in Iowa.
Authorities said the woman, a resident of Smyrna, N.Y., called 911 Saturday morning from a convenience store in Stuart. She reported that she’d met a truck driver on a social media site and that he picked her up on or around July 20 in Pennsylvania at the truck stop. She said he assaulted her several times, wouldn’t let her out of the cab or let her contact anyone as they traveled through several states.
On Saturday the woman told officers the driver let her go only after she promised him she wouldn’t call police. She was taken to Adair County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The driver told officers after his arrest that his relationship with the woman was consensual. Iowa court records don’t yet show formal charges.
Student arrested after noose found
URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois says a student has been arrested after a noose was found hanging in an elevator at a residence hall.
The university and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old student was due to be arraigned Tuesday on disorderly conduct and hate crime charges after being arrested Monday night.
University spokeswoman Robin Kaler said students reported finding the noose in an elevator in Allen Hall early Sunday. She said “the university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice.”
The university said “housing professionals are on staff and available to students to make sure everyone knows how to access support services if they feel overwhelmed” by the incident.