3 people die in small-plane crash
LINCOLN — Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.
Mindy Carroll, of the Illinois State Police, said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board described the aircraft as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Authorities have not described what caused the crash. The NTSB said it is investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded and I-55 remained closed for several hours.
Lincoln is about 170 miles southwest of Chicago.
City settles with 3
wrongly convicted men
Anthony S. Ross, 39, Tyjuan T. Anderson, 38, and Lumont D. Johnson, 46, were imprisoned for more than a decade after their sentencing to 50 years for killing 8-year-old DeMarcus Hanson in Rockford.
Their convictions were overturned at a 2015 retrial and they filed separate wrongful conviction lawsuits against the city of Rockford, alleging that a former detective coerced witness statements and pushed for false testimony.
The Rockford City Council on Monday decided to settle the lawsuits, which it will fund by selling bonds because the city didn’t have insurance for that liability at the time.
Former Rockford police detective Doug Palmer testified that he had fabricated evidence and coerced testimony, so the city was compelled to settle, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. Some officers named in the case were dismissed and other dismissals are pending.
“Two-thirds of the police officers weren’t even on the force when Palmer supposedly did what he says he did,” McNamara said. “I think he is a disgrace, and I don’t think he should have the word ‘officer’ and ‘Palmer’ in the same sentence.”
Illinois reports 4th case of COVID-19
CHICAGO — The wife of a man who is being treated for COVID-19 at a suburban Chicago hospital has tested positive for the virus, Illinois public health officials said Monday, becoming the fourth person in the state to test positive.
The unidentified woman, who is in her 70s, is quarantined at home and reported to be in good condition along with her husband, who is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.
Dr. Daniel Reaven, director of the hospital’s emergency department, said the husband, also in his 70s, was admitted over the weekend because he had a preliminary positive test for COVID-19, and doctors are awaiting confirmation of the test by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials said they’re working to determine who the couple had been in contact with to prevent additional transmission. Officials did not reveal any information about how the couple might have contracted the virus.
During a Monday news conference, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the risk to the general public remains low.
“The best thing the general public can do at this time is to continue taking the same precautions you take during the flu season with renewed vigilance,” Pritzker said.