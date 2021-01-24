Evers says outside attorneys might be hired to file PFAS suits
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Friday that it wants to hire outside attorneys to potentially file lawsuits over PFAS contamination.
The administration said it will begin soliciting bids from law firms to “evaluate and pursue” litigation against companies responsible for the pollution. Evers will make the final decision on who to hire.
State Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said retaining outside counsel rather than using DOJ attorneys is in the state’s best interest because Evers can hire attorneys who specialize in PFAS cases and the lawsuits would consume substantial DOJ resources.
The announcement did not say who the administration might sue. Drummond said DOJ will work with the outside attorneys to determine what claims to pursue.
Police: 2-year-old boy possibly shot himself
MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old boy was recovering Saturday after he possibly shot himself in Milwaukee.
Police said the boy was in his father’s care when the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Friday. The man has been arrested.
The boy is at a hospital where he is in stable condition. Police are still investigating.
Police probe death at ISU sorority house
AMES, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was found unconscious Friday in the parking lot of a sorority house at Iowa State University.
The Ames Police Department responded to a medical call at 9:49 a.m. at the Delta Delta Delta Sorority after a caller reported finding the woman, the city said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman is a student at Iowa State. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Officers are canvassing the area and conducting interviews. There does not appear at this time to be a threat to the community, police said.
Clear Lake venue gains landmark status
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A north-central Iowa venue best known for hosting the last concert of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson before the trio died in a 1959 plane crash is now a National Historic Landmark.
The U.S. Department of the Interior issued the designation to the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, according to a news release Friday from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures and objects that have been determined to be nationally significant in American history and culture.
The ballroom’s nomination was officially approved on Jan. 13. It is Iowa’s 27th National Historic Landmark, joining a list that includes the American Gothic House in Eldon, the gold-domed State Capitol and the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
“The Surf Ballroom is a national treasure. You can almost feel the energy and hear the echoes of all the concerts over the years,” Chris Kramer, director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, said. “The soundtrack of the 20th century played live, right here in Clear Lake, Iowa.”
Officials noted the Surf is the most well-preserved venue remaining on the 1959 Winter Dance Party Tour and represents the nationwide dance-party tour phenomenon, a trend that helped establish touring as a legitimate business within the music industry.
Holly, Valens and Richardson performed at the Surf Ballroom and then opted to fly to their next show rather than take their tour bus. They died early in the morning of Feb. 3, 1959, when their small chartered airplane crashed near Clear Lake shortly after takeoff.