Newly released drought outlooks predict that dry conditions in Iowa will continue to worsen through the end of June but that drought will ease in western Iowa in the following months.
The federal Climate Prediction Center has changed its view in recent weeks about what the future holds for the state’s ongoing drought, which in places has lasted for about three years.
The changes are due to the shift to an El Niño climate pattern that officially happened last week and might intensify through the end of the year.
Historical data shows that the climate pattern — which is fueled by warmer-than-normal water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator — has the effect of lowering temperatures in Iowa and increasing chances for precipitation during summer months.
Drought has rapidly spread in the state in the past month — sometimes called a “flash drought,” Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said last week.
A major reason for the recent string of hot and dry days is a “blocking pattern” of high-level air that had been hanging over a very wide area of Canada and the northern United States, he said.
This spring was the 14th driest on record for the Iowa.
Chicago officer fired in arrest of nude suspect
CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant has been fired for his role in a botched 2019 raid at the home of a Black woman who was handcuffed while naked after police officers were sent to the wrong address.
The Chicago Police Board voted, 5-3, Thursday to fire Sgt. Alex Wolinski for multiple rules violations and “failure of leadership” in the raid at the apartment of Anjanette Young, according to a 31-page written ruling.
Young, a social worker, was getting ready for bed in February 2019 when several officers serving a no-knock warrant stormed into her apartment on Chicago’s Near West Side searching for a man believed to have an illegal gun.
Young later sued the city over the raid, resulting in the Chicago City Council voting unanimously in December 2021 to pay her $2.9 million to settle her lawsuit.
Wolinski, who had joined the Chicago Police Department in 2002, was accused of violating eight departmental rules, including inattention to duty, disobedience of an order and disrespect to or maltreatment of any person.
Woman pleads guilty in body-in-suitcase case
CHICAGO — An American woman accused of helping to kill her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation to Bali nine years ago changed her plea to guilty in Chicago federal court on Friday. Her lawyer said later she hoped to avoid a sentence of life behind bars by doing so.
Heather Mack pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack with her then-boyfriend to get access to a $1.5 million trust fund. Mack, then 18 and pregnant, covered her mom’s mouth in a hotel room while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned her with a fruit bowl, prosecutors say.
The change-of-plea hearing is the latest chapter in a story that has garnered international attention in part because of photographs of the suitcase, which seemed too small to hold an adult woman’s body.
Mack, who lived with her mother in suburban Chicago’s Oak Park, served seven years of her 10-year Indonesian sentence. She was deported in 2021 and U.S. agents arrested her immediately after her plane landed at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago boy drowns in Lake Michigan
PORTAGE, Ind. — A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana’s shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.
The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy’s cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.
The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.
The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.
ACLU of Illinois director confirmed for federal post
WASHINGTON — Nusrat Chowdhury, a civil rights lawyer, has been confirmed by the Senate as the first Muslim female federal judge in U.S. history.
She will assume her lifetime appointment in Brooklyn federal court in New York after a 50-49 vote on Thursday along party lines.
The confirmation drew praise from the American Civil Liberties Union, where she is the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois. Prior to that post, she served from 2008 to 2020 at the national ACLU office, including seven years as deputy director of the ACLU Racial Justice Program.
In a tweet, the ACLU called her a “trailblazing civil rights lawyer.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who recommended her, said she makes history as the first Bangladeshi American as well as the first Muslim American woman to be a federal judge.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted against the appointment, citing her support for criminal justice reform. He said in a statement that some of her past statements call into question her ability to be unbiased toward members of law enforcement.
Wisconsin GOP drops pandemic child care fund
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature voted early Friday to end funding for a pandemic-era child care subsidy program over the objections of Democrats and child care providers who argued that the move would be devastating for needy families and the state’s economy.
The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee, which writes the state budget, voted to kill funding around 2:30 a.m. after the start of its meeting was delayed more than 10 hours.
The Child Care Counts program handed out nearly $600 million to more than 4,900 child care providers from March 2020 through March 2023, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Providers struggling to make ends meet as parents worked from home used the money to cover expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, utilities, cleaning and professional development. The funding will be exhausted by February of next year, according to the fiscal bureau.
LGBTQ+ county supervisor assaulted at shopping mall
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s first openly LGBTQ+ county supervisor says an assailant attacked him with a gay slur and then punched him in the face this week at a suburban mall.
Supervisor Peter Burgelis was struck in the face while inside a store at the Mayfair Mall on Monday, news outlets reported, citing Wauwatosa police.
The attack happened after a dispute in the parking lot, police said Friday. Officers said the suspect left before they arrived at the scene but they have identified a person of interest.
Burgelis told WTMJ-TV that he went to a hospital after the attack and will have surgery on his jaw.